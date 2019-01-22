First Sprint Car race of season in California invades Stockton Saturday

By Gary Thomas

This Saturday January 26th the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds located Stockton Dirt Track lights back up with Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds and Sport Mods. The non-sanctioned Winged 360 portion of the evening will award $2,000-to-win/ $300-to-start the main event and features no muffler rule during the night.

It will be the first Winged Sprint Car event of the season in California and is an extremely rare occurrence during the month of January. “We are really excited for this Saturday’s event,” commented Stockton Dirt Track Promoter Tony Noceti. “The weather has been pretty nice some years in January and February, so we thought why not throw a race on the schedule. Well we did just that and are fortunate that this week looks beautiful and we’re going to do some Winged Sprint Car racing in the winter.”

Four-time Stockton Dirt Track winner Dominic Scelzi of Fresno is one of the drivers set to run, along with Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, who will be making his debut in the Mike Phulps owned Metal Works 56 Sprint Car. Central Point, Oregon racer Garen Linder is another that is scheduled to make the tow down for Saturday.

The front gate opens at 2pm this Saturday, with heat races scheduled to go off around 3. Drivers meeting will be held at 1:45pm and cars hit the speedway at 2. Online tickets are available at www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Stockton Dirt Track is located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.