Dave Darland to Drive for Chase Briscoe Racing in 2019

(January 28, 2019) — Chase Briscoe Racing announced on Tuesday that Dave Darland will drive for the team full time during the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car Series tour. Darland will join a team that consists of Chase’s father Kevin, Brady Short, and Brent Dewease during the 2019 USAC campaign. CBR will utilize Maxim Chassis powered by Charlie Fisher Racing Engines.

Darland’s 62 wins is the most by any driver in sprint car competition with USAC over his 38 year career. During the 2018 season driving for Matt Goodnight Darland posted three victories last season in sprint car competition. In 2017 Darland was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.