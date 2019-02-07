Must See Tabs Bill Shipman As New Series Flagman

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – Must See Racing Sprint Car Series officials have confirmed that veteran flagman Bill Shipman will fill that role for the upcoming season, becoming just the second person in series history to stand atop the flagstand.

Shipman fills the vacancy left by the sudden passing of J.D. Wilbur, the tour’s original flagman who worked nearly every race in its nine-year history, during the offseason.

A former chief starter for both the United States Auto Club and the American Indycar Series, Shipman worked alongside Must See Racing race director Brent Seelman during the late 1980s within Ed Adair’s All American Midget Series.

Now, Shipman and Seelman will reunite their racing efforts under the same banner once again.

“Filling the flagman position has obviously been a tough task for Must See Racing considering the tough circumstances of the offseason, but I think Bill will be a huge asset to MSR going forward, replacing the only starter the series has had since its inception,” noted Seelman. “We all miss our friend J.D. Wilbur, but I think Bill’s experience will make for a seamless transition and I look forward to working with him again this season.”

“The legacy that J.D. Wilbur left behind and the impact he had on everyone at Must See Racing as our flagman for the last decade will always be remembered fondly, and all of those memories remain very important to all of us in the series, from staff members to our drivers and teams,” noted Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “He will never be forgotten by any of us. With all of that said, Bill Shipman’s years of knowledge and his tenure from the flagman’s post makes him a strong fit to help guide our series going forward into the new season.

“We look forward to having Bill atop the flagstand for all of our races this season and welcome him into the Must See Racing family.”

