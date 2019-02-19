Winged 360’s invade the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – February 18, 2019…This Saturday February 23rd it’s time to kick it up the dirt once again at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds based Stockton Dirt Track. The night of racing showcases a $2,000-to-win/ $300-to-start Winged 360 Sprint Car main event, $1500-to-win A-Mod feature and a $500-to-win B-Mod event.

The event features an early start with the pit meeting at 1:45pm and cars will be on track at 2pm. Racing is scheduled for around 3. Front gate opens at 2.

Five-time Stockton Dirt Track winner Rico Abreu from Rutherford will be a favorite with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, but will face the challenges of three-time track victor Andy Forsberg of Auburn and Chili Bowl Nationals A-main starter Colby Copeland of Roseville. The evening of competition will be a perfect tune-up for the King of the West-NARC opener, which takes place at the track one week later.

General Admission Prices for Saturday February 23rd.

Ages 13 & older – $20

Kids 5-12 & Miliatry w/ID – $15

Kids 4 & Under – FREE

Parking $5

Upcoming events at the Stockton Dirt Track

Saturday February 23rd: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, A-Mods and B-Mods

Saturday March 2nd: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series season-opener and B-Mods

Saturday March 16th: “FVP Platinum Battery Showdown” featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and NorCal Dwarf Cars

Friday and Saturday April 12th and 13th: “Asparagus Cup” featuring the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards

Saturday May 25th: “Jimmy Sills Classic” featuring Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midgets