$13,000 to Win NCRA Sprint Opener One Month Away!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – February 27, 2019 – We are just one month away from the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City that will once again open the season for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas 360-ci sprint car division. This year’s rendition will once again pay $13,000 to win with at least $600 to drivers making the championship night’s feature finale. All is set to take place on Thursday-Saturday night, April 4-6, 2019.

This annual event, that has become a staple for the series since this inaugural event, began in 2011 with the series standard $2000 winner payout. It was on April 2nd when 49-drivers checked in to the pit area. Luke Cranston of Ness City, Kansas led the first fifteen laps before Dover, Missouri’s Danny Lasoski took over the race lead and went on to claim the inaugural event.

Cranston settled for second while Jon Freeman, C.J. Johnson and Ty Williams rounded out the night’s top five.

This year will see all sprint cars competing participate in an open practice session on Thursday night (April 4) from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Pit passes will be $20 while grandstand admission will be free.

Friday night will see the official season opener for the NCRA 360-ci sprint car division and will pay $1500 to win with $200 going to drivers making the twenty-car-field. The Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprinters will open their 2019 race season on this night as well. Grandstand admission for ages 12 and up are $25; children ages 6-11 grandstand admission is $10. All pit passes will be $35. Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action set for a 7:00 PM start time.

Then on championship Saturday night it will be 360-ci sprinters only with heat races and last chance qualifiers on the agenda with the night’s championship feature winner taking the before-mentioned $13,000 paycheck. Series officials recently announced the nights feature finale will run 41-laps, in honor of former two-time race winner Jason Johnson. Gates will once again open at 5:00 PM with heat race action starting at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $25 for adults 12 and over; $10 for ages 6-11. Pit passes are $35.

NCRA or ASCS rules will apply for this event.

More information on the ninth annual “PCC/ACS” can be obtained for accessing the series official website www.racencra.com while daily updates found on their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Further questions can be answered by calling the series office (316) 755-1781.

The National Championship Racing Association would like to welcome the following partners for their involvement with the series for the 2019 race season: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Park City Chamber of Commerce, Ultr-Shield Racing Products, Keizer Wheels and Precise Racing Products.