BRODY ROA SWEEPS NIGHT #1 OF THE SHOWDOWN AT LAS VEGAS

By Lance Jennings

Las Vegas, Nevada… Starting on the outside of the third row, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) won the Las Vegas season opener for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. Driving the Tanner Grau Racing #34 Western Diversfiied / Western Premier Hauling Maxim, the 2017 Champion took the lead from Jake Swanson on lap six and shook free from all challengers to earn the $3,000 jackpot. Swanson, Stevie Sussex, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. rounded out the top-five drivers at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Dennis Gile earned the Hard Charger Award with a sixth place run from seventeenth.

Roa also topped the 19-car field in Woodland Auto Display Time Trials and won the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Tristan Guardino took the checkered flags in the second 8-lap heat race.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: February 27, 2019 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nevada – “FVP Platinum Battery Showdown”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Brody Roa, 34, Grau-18.533; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-18.806; 3. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-18.984; 4. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-19.059; 5. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-19.132; 6. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-19.201; 7. Stevie Sussex, 34X, Grau/Burkhart-19.270; 8. Michael Fanelli, 2, Fanelli-19.413; 9. Johnnie Butler, 54, Butler-19.773; 10. Slater Helt, 81X, Watt-19.921; 11. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-20.163; 12. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-20.484; 13. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-21.246; 14. Colton Hardy, 74, Williams-NT; 15. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-NT; 16. Danny Faria Jr., 8, Richardson-NT; 17. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-NT; 18. Sterling Cling, 34C, Cling-NT; 19. Jonathan Jorgenson, 89, Kane-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Sussex, 3. Swanson, 4. Timmons, 5. Shaw, 6. Mayhew. NT

ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Guardino, 2. Davis, 3. Faria, 4. Smith, 5. Fanelli, 6. Cling, 7. Helt, 8. Hardy, 9. Ervine, 10. Edwards. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps, starting positions in parnethesis) 1. Brody Roa (6), 2. Jake Swanson (2), 3. Stevie Sussex (4), 4. Danny Faria Jr. (1), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (3), 6. Dennis Gile (17), 7. Tristan Guardino (5), 8. T.J. Smith (8), 9. Colton Hardy (16), 10. Ryan Timmons (7), 11. Koen Shaw (9), 12. Hannah Mayhew (11), 13. Sterling Cling (12), 14. Austin Ervine (18), 15. Kyle Edwards (15), 16. Slater Helt (14), 17. Johnnie Butler (13), 18. Michael Fanelli (10). NT

**Butler flipped during qualifying. Cling flipped on lap 9 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Swanson, Laps 6-20 Roa.

HARD CHARGER: Dennis Gile (17th to 6th)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: February 28 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway – “FVP Platinum Battery Showdown”