Knoxville Raceway to Make Changes to Newly-Named “Pro Sprint” Class Presented by Pace Performance

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (March 7, 2019) — The sprint car division formerly known as the “305” class at Knoxville Raceway, will now be referred to as the Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance. The class will require the CT525 Chevrolet Performance engine package to be utilized by all competitors. Pace Performance, which produces the CT525 Chevrolet Performance engine package, will also be the presenting sponsor of the Pro Sprints class.

“It’s been an exciting journey the past three seasons working with the Knoxville Raceway officials to develop the Knoxville CT525 spec engine package,” said Don Blackshear, Director of Circle Track Engine Development for Pace Performance. “The vision of the Marion County Fair Board and Knoxville Raceway officials to offer a controlled, cost-competitive engine package for their entry level division, has proven successful with back-to-back championships with (driver) Eric Bridger. The former 305-class has continued to develop driver talent that’s now feeding the 360 division at Knoxville. We’re looking forward to continued growth in the Pro Sprint class and more exciting racing in 2019.”

Pro Sprint feature events will also see a purse increase in 2019, paying $600 to win and $150 to start. Three events – the Marion County Farm Bureau mid-season race championship on Saturday, June 22; the 305 feature event during the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank on Saturday, August 3; and the Mediacom season finale on Saturday, August 24 – will see additional purse increases.

“The carbureted, all-aluminum Chevrolet Performance engine package is a good stepping stone for the Pro Sprint presented by Pace Performance class,” said John McCoy, Knoxville Raceway Race Director. “Our Competition Director, Mike Proffitt, was a leading force in getting to this place. We both feel the drivers will be able to focus on making laps, getting valuable seat time and chassis setup experience with these engines.

“It’s somewhat unusual in the dirt track racing world to see direct support to the purse from the engine suppliers. Pace Performance has helped support this class for a few years and are now stepping up again in 2019 and beyond.”

The Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance will compete 15 times at Knoxville Raceway in 2019, starting with the April 13 Kraig Ford/PellaMotors.com Season Opener.

Competitors with questions regarding the Pro Sprint presented by Pace Performance engine package and rules are encouraged to contact Mike Proffitt at mikep@knoxvilleraceway.com or John McCoy at 641-842-5431 or johnm@knoxvilleraceway.com.

More information about the CT525 Chevrolet engine can be found by contacting Don Blackshear at donblackshear@paceperformance.com.