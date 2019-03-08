NCRA Sprint Opener Now $14,000 to-Win!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – March 7, 2019 – The largest paying to-win event in the series 59-year history just got a bit bigger as the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas 360-ci sprint car season opener will now pay $14,000 to win. This huge event at 81 Speedway in Park City will take place on Thursday-Saturday night, April 4-6.

The Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprinters will be on Friday night (April 5) race card and will pay $800 to-win.

During the speedways weekly Thursday evening call-in show, ‘roud the Track,’ local area business Wichita Burner posted on the radio show they wanted to add $1000 to Saturday night’s championship feature check. A representative for Wichita Burner called the speedway office to finalize the agreement.

Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma won last years event and has already pre-entered for this year’s version.

More information on the annual running of the “PCC/ACS” can be found by accessing the series website www.racencra.com or keeping tabs on the series official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions and inquiries can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

The NCRA would like to thank the following for their involvement with the series in 2019: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Park City Chamber of Commerce, Precise Racing Products, Wichita Burner, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra-Shield Racing Products, Competition Suspension Inc. (C.S.I.).