Turpen Wins Bayou State Sprint Car Nationals Preliminary Feature

From Pete Walton

CHATHAM, La. (March 8, 2019) – Two-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, TN raced from her K&N Filters Pole Position into the RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane at the end of the 25-lap FireAde A-Main at Chatham Speedway on Friday night. Turpen delighted the huge crowd by holding off the hard charging duo of Columbus, Indiana’s Tony Stewart, who finished in the runner-up spot. Two-time 2019 USCS winner Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania trailed Stewart in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place. Eleven-time USCS National Champ, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee followed Smith and Jamie Ball from Knoxville, Iowa rounded out the top five.

Channin Tankersley, Cody Adam’s, Mallie Shuster, Corey Bailey and Davie Franek completed the top ten.

Cody Adam’s passed the most cars in the A-Main to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

Chatham Speedway

Chatham, LA

Friday March 8, 2019

Heat Race #1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps): 1. 28f-Davie Franek[1] ; 2. 49-Mallie Shuster[4] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[3] ; 4. 38-Tony Agin[2] ; 5. 11-Jim Shuster[6] ; 6. 17b-Shelby Brown[5] ; 7. 07-Johnny Bridges[7]

Heat Race #2 – Brown & Miller Racing Solutions (8 Laps): 1. m1-Mark Smith[1] ; 2. 10m-Morgan Turpen[2] ; 3. 51-Bobby Tersillo[3] ; 4. 2H-Tommy Hall[7] ; 5. 17cb-Corey Bailey[5] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6] ; 7. 16c-Cody Tankersley[4]

Heat Race #3 – Butlerbuilt (8 Laps): 1. 14-Tony Stewart[1] ; 2. 5J-Jamie Ball[2] ; 3. 17g-Channin Tankersley[3] ; 4. 4-Danny Smith[5] ; 5. 8a-Alan Myers[6] ; 6. 16-Cody Adams[4]

USCS Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 14-Tony Stewart[1] ; 2. m1-Mark Smith[4] ; 3. 28f-Davie Franek[2] ; 4. 11-Jim Shuster[3] ; 5. 4-Danny Smith[5] ; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]

FireAde A-Main – USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars (25 Laps):

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[1]

2. 14-Tony Stewart[3]

3. m1-Mark Smith[4]

4. 10-Terry Gray[8]

5. 5J-Jamie Ball[7]

6. 17g-Channin Tankersley[10]

7. 16-Cody Adams[18]

8. 49-Mallie Shuster[6]

9. 17cb-Corey Bailey[14]

10. 28f-Davie Franek[5]

11. 07-Johnny Bridges[20]

12. 38-Tony Agin[13]

13. 17b-Shelby Brown[17]

14. 16c-Cody Tankersley[19]

15. 11-Jim Shuster[15]

16. 4-Danny Smith[11]

17. 8a-Alan Myers[12]

18. 2H-Tommy Hall[2]

19. 6-Dustin Gates[21]

20. 51-Bobby Tersillo[9]

21. 28-Jeff Willingham[16]