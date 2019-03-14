Allstar Performance Event List: March 15-17, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 15-17, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday March 15, 2019
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Mini Cup
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Midget Cars
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Saturday March 16, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
Grafton International Speedway – Grafton, AU – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lockyer Valley Speedway – Gatton, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Midget Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Championship
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Western Spring Shootout
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunday March 17, 2019
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars