Allstar Performance Event List: March 15-17, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 15-17, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 15, 2019

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Mini Cup

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Midget Cars

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 16, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Grafton International Speedway – Grafton, AU – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lockyer Valley Speedway – Gatton, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Midget Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Championship

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Western Spring Shootout

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday March 17, 2019

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars