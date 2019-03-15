Ohsweken Speedway Pre-Season Meeting Set for March 24

By Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 14, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway will be holding pre-season information and registration meetings on Sunday, March 24 at the Styres Racing Shop located at 3388 Third Line in Ohsweken, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this pre-season information session for weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions.

There will also be an important session for Thursday night Micro Sprint Teams. Officials will be presenting some new rules and procedures for the Thursday night Program.

Grandstand Season Passes, Pit Memberships, and Season Pit Passes for the 2019 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase, with all prices remaining the same as 2018.

Memberships are payable by cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card. Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=1803 (found on the Ohsweken Speedway website under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

12:00pm to 4:00pm – Registration for All Ohsweken Racer Teams

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Micro Sprints Meeting

2:00pm to 3:00pm – Mini Stocks & Thunder Stocks Meeting

3:00pm to 4:00pm – 360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars Meeting

The season for Kool Kidz Micro Sprints begins Thurday June 21st, 2019.

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement begins on Friday, May 17. Weekly racing features four divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information. Thursday night Micro Sprint Racing begins on Thursday, June 21.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

