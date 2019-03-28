Krikke Motorsport’s Season Review

By Ally Stoyel

With the 2018-19 season having come to an end for the Krikke Motorsport team and their driver Kerry Madsen, a season review shows that the debut campaign for the combination was an overwhelmingly successful one.

Getting their season off to the best possible start by successfully defending the team’s WA Title at the Perth Motorplex, Krikke Motorsport and Madsen went on to collect another three feature-race wins, one of which included a second state title, after Madsen delivered a convincing performance to emerge victorious in the SA Title at Whyalla’s Westline Speedway.

Contesting 23 nights of competition in total, due to two of their scheduled race meetings being rained out, the Bunbury-based team and Madsen racked up 13 podium finishes from their 20 completed feature races, giving them a top-three percentage of 65, while scoring an 85 percent rate of finishing their feature races inside the top five.

It was their consistency during the 10 World Series Sprintcar rounds that earned them an overall runner-up result in the championship point standings, having finished amongst the top five on nine occasions, giving them a whopping 90 percent top-five finishing rate, not to mention picking up six minor podium finishes at a rate of 60 percent and winning the second series round at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway.

Krikke Motorsport was also the most awarded team at the recent World Series Sprintcars presentation dinner, picking up the silverware for the Best Championship Team, Best Presented Car and Crew, the Most Quick Times and the Most Shootout Wins, while Madsen, who was contracted to the series for the first time in his career, was named Rookie of the Year.

The team also earned four pole position starts throughout each of their contested feature races, along with 12 top-three qualifications and six heat-race wins.

“We definitely had our challenges, but it was one of those seasons where everyone did and there wasn’t really one team or driver who continually dominated,” said Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke.

“The season saw a really good spread of different winners, particularly in the bigger races. Overall, it was a really strong and enjoyable season for us with Kerry at the helm, and Dylan and the guys did a great job in making sure the car was fast at each race meeting.”

There’s no denying that consistency was one of the team’s strong suits throughout the season. However, Krikke has identified that there’s room for improvement in the 2019-20 season.

“As consistent as we were, we still feel like we let a couple of races get away from us, especially those where we were leading late in the race, only to finish second,” he added.

“Finishing second overall in the championship in what was the closest ever gap between first and second in the point standings does sting a bit, so we’ll be looking to sort that out next time around.

“The preparation for next season has already begun and we’re very excited to continue our team’s legacy in what will be our 40th season of competition.”

