Mark Smith storms to 6th USCS 2019 Sprint feature win at Bubba’s

By Pete Walton

Ocala, FL – April 13, 2019 – Mark Smith from Sunbury, PA swept the USCS Spring Speed Xplosion 2019 weekend at Bubba Raceway Park by winning his 2nd USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged Sprint car main event in two nights. It was Smith’s 6th USCS feature win of the 2019 season.

Jacksonville, FL driver, Mark Ruel. Jr. followed Smith across the line in second place. Johnny Gilbertson from Riverview, FL was third and garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award and the www.thecushion.com Hard Charger $150 bonus after starting twelfth.

Tyler Clem from St.Petersburg, FL was fourth and Matt Kurtz from Jacksonville, FLrounded out the top five. Hi Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars at Bubba Raceway Park on Saturday, April 13, 2019 results:

USCS Hoosier Tire Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 2. 14c-Tyler Clem[3] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[2] ; 4. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[6] ; 5. 07-Johnny Bridges[4] ; 6. 4-Danny Smith[5]

Joe Larkin Invitational Dash – (5 Laps)

1. 24-Danny Martin Jr[2] ; 2. 5k-Jake Karklin[1] ; 3. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[4] ; 4. 33-Joe Larkin[3] ; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[5] ; 6. 83 A-Bob Auld[6]

Heat 1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps)

1. 24-Danny Martin Jr[1] ; 2. 14c-Tyler Clem[3] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[4] ; 4. 4-Danny Smith[6] ; 5. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[7] ; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[5] ; 7. 43-Terry Witherspoon[2]

Heat 2 – BMRS (8 Laps)

1. m1-Mark Smith[2] ; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 3. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[6] ; 4. 82-Garrett Green[4] ; 5. 5k-Jake Karklin[7] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[5] ; 7. 83 A-Bob Auld[3]

Heat 3 – Butlerbuilt (8 Laps)

1. 92-Matt Kurtz[3] ; 2. 116-Nick Snyder[4] ; 3. 38-Tony Agin[6] ; 4. 17b-Shelby Brown[5] ; 5. 33-Joe Larkin[1] ; 6. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[2]

FireAde A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. m1-Mark Smith[5] ;

2. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[3] ;

3. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[12] ;

4. 14c-Tyler Clem[7] ;

5. 92-Matt Kurtz[6] ;

6. 116-Nick Snyder[4] ;

7. 4-Danny Smith[10] ;

8. 07-Johnny Bridges[16] ;

9. 47-Dale Howard[9] ;

10. 10-Terry Gray[8] ;

11. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[18] ;

12. 28-Jeff Willingham[17] ;

13. 83 A-Bob Auld[19] ;

14. 43-Terry Witherspoon[20] ;

15. 38-Tony Agin[2] ;

16. 82-Garrett Green[14] ;

17. 17b-Shelby Brown[11] ;

18. 5k-Jake Karklin[13] ;

19. 33-Joe Larkin[15] ;

20. 24-Danny Martin Jr[1].