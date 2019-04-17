NCRA Sprint Regulars Ready to Take on ASCS Red River Region This Friday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 17, 2019 – This first full-point show for the 2019 race season for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing sprint car division happens this coming Friday night as the tour heads to Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas in a much anticipated co-sanctioned event with the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series Red River region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell from Wichita, Kansas will be back to defend his championship while former tour champion Don Droud, Jr. from Lincoln, Nebraska will once again be back aboard the famed Ochs Brothers #1x.

Wichita touring regulars Jeff Stasa. J.D. Johnson and Jake Greider will also make the trip, as will St. Joseph, Missouri’s J.R. Topper.

Eric Matthews of Wichita, Kansas will join the tour full-time this season and compete for the series $500 to win rookie of the year honors.

While this event will be the first full point show for the “winged warriors” of the NCRA sprint car division, the ASCS Sooner region already has two events under their belts. They are led by current point leader Seth Bergman while Sean McClelland, Blake Hahn, ASCS rookie Grady Chandler, Kyle Clark, Zach Pringle, Forrest Southerland, Fred Mattox, Harli White and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. that series top ten.

An array of other drivers indicating their intentions on competing include Nebraska’s Jack Dover, Oklahoma drivers Wayne Johnson and Harli White as well as Little Rock, Arkansas veteran Tim Crawley.

Last years’ event, between the two premiere 360 sprint car series in the region, saw ninth-starting Jonathan Cornell get the best of a thirty-car field to take the twenty-five-lap feature finale.

This event will be the first of three scheduled between the two series.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM with race action set for an 8:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is just $15 while children ages 5 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. For more track information, check out their website humboldtspeedway.com or call (620) 473-3694.

Information concerning the 30th anniversary season of the NCRA sprint car division can be obtained by accessing their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.