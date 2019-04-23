EAST COAST SPRINTS SLIDE INTO BEDFORD FRIDAY

Bedford, Pennsylvania (April 22, 2019)………The USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Friday night, April 26, at Pennsylvania’s Bedford Speedway.

Reading, Pennsylvania’s Steven Drevicki won the series’ lone appearance at Bedford’s 5/8-mile dirt oval en route to the championship last year.

Drevicki leads the standings coming into Friday’s third race of the season, up by a single marker over Eddie Strada. Drevicki won the opener at Lincoln Speedway and finished fourth in last week’s race at Delaware International Speedway. Chris Allen, Jr. (third in points) won his first career event at Delaware, leading the final 19 laps to score the win.

Along with the East Coast Sprint Cars, Late Models, Modifieds and Pure Stocks are also on the event card at Bedford. Gates open at 5pm with hot laps set to begin at 7pm and racing at 7:30pm. Adult grandstand tickets are $15, with Kids 12 and under FREE! Pit passes are $30 apiece.

USAC RAPID TIRE EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-146, 2-Eddie Strada-145, 3-Chris Allen, Jr.-143, 4-Chandler Leiby-132, 5-Bill Unglert-122, 6-Trevor Kobylarz-113, 7-Eric Jennings-109, 8-Mark Bitner-92, 9-Ryan Quackenbush-92, 10-Jonathan Swanson-89.