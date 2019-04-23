SPEED2 MIDGETS GO EAST AND MIDWEST THIS WEEKEND

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 22, 2019)………This weekend’s USAC Speed2 Midget slate includes an Eastern doubleheader in the Tar Heel State Friday at Wake County Speedway (Raleigh, N.C.) and Orange County Speedway (Rougemont, N.C.) on Saturday while IMRA makes a return trip to the Land of Lincoln and Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill on Saturday.

Eastern Midgets arrive at Wake County this Friday, April 26, for the first of two trips there this season. Mooresville, North Carolina’s Sam Hatfield captured the season opener in mid-April at Dillon Motor Speedway and leads the series standings coming in. Chris Lamb was victorious in last season’s lone appearance at Wake County. On Saturday, April 27, the Eastern Midget make their first and only visit to Orange County Speedway in 2019. Lamb was the winner at the Eastern O.C. a season ago.

Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. opened defense of his IMRA title by leading all 20 laps of last Saturday night’s feature at Spoon River. He leads the standings once again coming into this Saturday night’s Spoon River return ahead of Aaron Leffel, Adam Taylor, Mitchell Davis and Tyler Roth.

Friday’s Eastern race at Wake County also features Flat Head Fords, Late Models, Modified 4’s, Legends, Bombers and Mini Stocks. The gates open at 6pm (Eastern) with practice starting at 7pm and racing at 8pm. Adult general admission tickets are $15, seniors military and students are $12, children age 6-12 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE!

Saturday’s Eastern race at Orange County features Midgets, Late Models, Limited Sportsman, Chargers, Pure Stocks, Modified 4’s and Vintage Sportsman. Adult general admission tickets are $10, $8 for discount tickets (Seniors 65+, students with ID and military with ID) and $1 for children 10 and under. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1-Sam Hatfield-75, 2-Nolan Allison-68, 3-Alex Murray-68, 4-Neal Allison-63, 5-Jessica Bean-61, 6-Eric Lewis-61, 7-Connor Gross-52, 8-Preston Lattomus-49, 9-Daytona Spicola-46, 10-Bronzi Lawson-43.

USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Andy Baugh-78, 2-Aaron Leffel-74, 3-Adam Taylor-69, 4-Mitchell Davis-67, 5-Tyler Roth-62, 6-Daltyn England-59, 7-Patrick Ryan-57, 8-Dave Baugh-54, 9-Mark Billings-52, 10-John Heitzman-47.