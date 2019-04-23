WSO SPRINTS JUMP TO CREEK COUNTY FRIDAY

From USAC

Sapulpa, Oklahoma (April 22, 2019)………The first of seven dates for USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma at Creek County Speedway this season gets underway this Friday, April 26, at the Sapulpa, Okla. quarter-mile dirt oval.

Mustang, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester captured the season opener at Red Dirt Raceway in early April and leads the standings coming into Friday’s race. Layne Himebaugh runs second in the points, eight behind Shebester. Andrew Deal, defending series champ Brett Wilson and Johnny Kent round out the top-five.

Wilson, Craig Carroll, Danny Smith and Matt Sherrell each captured WSO victories at Creek County a year ago.

Gates open for Friday’s race at 5pm Central. The draw takes place at the USAC/WSO table until 6:45pm. The track drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:45pm with the USAC/WSO drivers meeting set for 7pm with hot laps to immediately follow. Racing is slated to begin at 8pm.

POWRi West Midgets are also on the event card. Adult general admission tickets are $15. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

The USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma 2019 season is brought to you by United States Auto Club, Hoosier Tires, AMSOIL, Tri-State Claims of Oklahoma, Barksdale Automotive, Green Turf Sod, Machine Services, Stinger Chassis, Boyd’s Racing Engines, Downtown Digital Design, Annette Leesekamp, Jim Carr in remembrance of his father “#7 The Flying Dutchman”, Hardwood Innovations & Jett Starr of Dagwell Dixie.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA POINTS: 1-Steven Shebester-150, 2-Layne Himebaugh-142, 3-Andrew Deal-135, 4-Brett Wilson-130, 5-Johnny Kent-125, 6-Cameron Hagin-122. 7-Danny Smith-119, 8-Noah Harris-116, 9-Tim Kent-113, 10-Robert Sellers-110.