All Star Visit to Wayne County Speedway Cancelled

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 27, 2019) – Heavy rain throughout much of the day Friday mixed with high percentages of precipitation in the forecast for Saturday evening has left Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Wayne County Speedway officials with no choice but to cancel Saturday’s All Star visit to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval.’ The event will not be rescheduled.

Much like the case with Attica Raceway Park on Friday, Wayne County Speedway grounds were left heavily saturated with very little drying time available.

“We did everything we could. Considering all the weather that the track already received, as well as the threat of more weather tonight, we were backed into a corner,” Eric Walls said, All Star Series Director. “This has not been an easy month for our Series. Hopefully things turn the corner when we enter the month of May.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to competition on Friday evening, May 3, with a visit to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.