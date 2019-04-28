Liggett Wins USAC Western States Midget Feature at Santa Maria

From Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, CA (APRIL 27, 2019) — Racing past Cory Elliott on lap 26, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) sailed to his second straight USAC Western States Midget triumph. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett topped the 30-lap Santa Maria feature over fast qualifier Robert Dalby, Chase Stockon, Elliott, and Shannon McQueen.

Missouri’s Gage Rucker earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with an eleventh place run from sixteenth. Marvin Mitchell claimed his third Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Robert Dalby earned his first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of the campaign by posting a time of 14.079 over the 17-car roster.

The eight-lap heat race victories went to Kyle Beilman (Extreme Mufflers First Heat) and David Prickett (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat).

The USAC Western States Midgets will take a break in their schedule before returning to action on June 22 at Ventura Raceway.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 27, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-14.079; 2. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-14.141; 3. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-14.333; 4. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-14.414; 5. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-14.466; 6. Chase Stockon, 25, Malloy-14.565; 7. Terry Nichols, 1P, Nichols-14.567; 8. Cody Swanson, 71S, Campbell-14.576; 9. Tyler Edwards, 73K, Ford-14.580; 10. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-14.647; 11. Kyle Beilman, 31K, Beilman-14.651; 12. David Prickett, 22Q, Neverlift-14.771; 13. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-15.284; 14. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-15.298; 15. Mike Leach Jr., 33P, Leach-15.338; 16. Gage Rucker, 11K, Kruseman-15.867; 17. Jackson Dukes, 73T, Ford-16.109.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Beilman, 2. Elliott, 3. Dalby, 4. Liggett, 5. Edwards, 6. Mitchell, 7. Leach, 8. Dukes, 9. Nichols. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Prickett, 2. Stockon, 3. Swanson, 4. McQueen, 5. Sarna, 6. Pankratz, 7. Rucker, 8. Ito. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Liggett (4), 2. Robert Dalby (6), 3. Chase Stockon (2), 4. Cory Elliott (3), 5. Shannon McQueen (5), 6. Cody Swanson (1), 7. Kyle Beilman (11), 8. David Prickett (12), 9. C.J. Sarna (10), 10. Dylan Ito (14), 11. Gage Rucker (16), 12. Mike Leach Jr. (15), 13. Marvin Mitchell (13), 14. Tyler Edwards (9), 15. Terry Nichols (8), 16. Jackson Dukes (17), 17. Randi Pankratz (7). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Stockon, Laps 13-17 Swanson, Laps 18-25 Elliott, Laps 26-30 Liggett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Gage Rucker (16th to 11th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Marvin Mitchell

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Liggett-231, 2-Elliott-202, 3-McQueen-173, -Dalby-173, 5-Prickett-172, 6-Sarna-156, 7-Ben Worth-144, 8-Mitchell-119, 9-Pankratz-118, 10-Beilman-107

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: June 22 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California