Photo Gallery: SOD at Crystal Motor Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Josh Turner (#4) and Ryan Ruhl (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl following his victory in the season opening event for the Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl following his victory in the season opening event for the Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt. (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Second place Chad Blonde, winner Ryan Ruhl, third place Zane Devault. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Justin Ward (#8). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Chad Blonde (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Turner (#4) and Ryan Ruhl (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Ward (#8) and Zane Devault (#16C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Mark Aldrich (#1S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane DeVault (#16C) and Mark Aldrich (#1a). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Gunn (68G) and Robert Huisken (#46). (Jim Denhamer Photo) Tyler Gunn (#68G) and Jay Steinebach (#10S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Ruhl Wins SOD Opener at Crystal Max Stambaugh Wins SOD Feature at I-96 Speedway Chad Blonde Wins King of Michigan Finale at Harford Turner Scores First Career Feature Win at Butler Ridenour Wins SOD Feature at Butler Crystal Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on Dirt