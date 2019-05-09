Oswego Readying for Pair of Practice Sessions to Open 2019 Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 8, 2019) – It appears the wintery Central New York weather has finally broke and the maintenance team at Oswego Speedway is busy readying the fast 5/8th’s mile for its 69th season of operation.

Before things officially get underway with the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s on Saturday, May 25, the track has two practices scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and Friday, May 24 along with a number of additional testing opportunities for teams.

Before the first practice on May 18, the track will go green on May 17 for a ‘Fast Friday’ session from 4-8pm. Any registered Supermodified, SBS, or 350 Super is invited to take part in the session. Only one car will be allowed on the track at a time.

The following day, the track will hold another four hour long session from 1 to 5pm which will see multiple cars on the surface in open pit format. Supermodified, winged Supermodified, SBS, 350 Super, and Super Stock teams are expected for this practice.

In addition to the May 24 Open Practice, the track will also open for two additional test sessions on Opening Week. The first test will be held on Monday, May 20 from 4 to 8pm and the second on Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 8pm.

Friday the 24th will bring the final opportunity for track time prior to the Opener the following day. This will again be a four hour long session in open pit format. This practice will also run from 4 to 8pm.

Registered Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supermodified teams are reminded that management has elected to allow one free ‘Fast Friday’ type session to be redeemed at any point during the season. This includes the May 17, May 20 and May 23 dates.

For fans hoping to attend either of the two open practices or any of the three test sessions, the grandstands will be open to the public and admission will be free. Pits will be closed for the testing sessions, but open for the two practices. Pit passes will be $25.

On May 18, pit gates will open at 11:30am with practice beginning at 1:00pm while pit gates will open at 2:30pm on May 24 with the first session hitting the track promptly at 4:00pm.

Oswego Speedway’s 69th Season Opener on Saturday, May 25 will feature the Shampine Memorial twins for the Supermodifieds, the Tony White Memorial 35 for Pathfinder Bank SBS and a 35-lap special for the 350 Supermodifieds.

Fans can continue to check Oswego Speedway social media for updates as to what teams have signed up for either the May 17, May 20, or May 23 testing sessions. So far, Doug Didero, Jeff Abold, Camden Proud, and Greg O’Connor have reserved slots.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Oswego Speedway Testing Schedule:

‘Fast’ Friday’ – Friday, May 17 (4 to 8pm)

Open Practice – Saturday, May 18 (1 to 5pm)

Test Session – Monday, May 20 (4 to 8pm)

Test Session – Thursday, May 23 (4 to 8pm)

Open Practice – Friday, May 24 (4 to 8pm)