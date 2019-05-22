RIVER TOWN SHOWDOWN RESCHEDULED FOR AUG. 30

From USAC

Granite City, Ill. (May 21, 2019)………The Brandt “River Town Showdown,” featuring a USAC doubleheader with the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, NOS Energy Drink National Midgets in addition to the B-Mods, has been rescheduled for Friday, August 30, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. It will now be the start of a big racing weekend in Southern Illinois with Du Quoin State Fair events Saturday-Monday.

The event will be a full show for each series with qualifying, heat races, a semi-feature, culminating in a 30-lap main event for the Midgets and Sprint Cars. Last Saturday’s Track Enterprises promotion of the event was rained out with severe weather in the area.

Track Enterprises wants to express apologies for any inconvenience from Saturday’s rainout. At the time, there were reports of severe weather in the area and the decision was made to cancel when the rain started in the interest of fan safety.

The night prior, Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind. (Midgets) and Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. (Sprint Cars) won each end of the doubleheader.

Anyone who was at Saturday night’s event is reminded to bring the May 18 wristband with them on August 30 to receive entry at that event. Anyone who doesn’t bring the band as their raincheck will have to pay full price.

Anyone who purchased pit passes through TracPass for last Saturday’s USAC event at Tri-City Speedway may bring their armband to the TracPass window at the Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, May 22, in order to receive a new armband good for admission to that night’s “Tony Hulman Classic” USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event.

Pit gates will open at 3pm (Central), grandstands at 5pm, hot laps will begin at 6pm, qualifying at 6:45pm, and racing will go green at 7:30pm. For more information, visit www.usacracing.com, www.trackenterprises.com, or www.tricityspeedway.net.