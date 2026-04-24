By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (April 23, 2026) — Sheridan Speedway joins the American Sprint Car Series schedule for the first time with the national tour, helping to create a 360 Sprint Car Frontier Speedweek.

The addition of the 3/8-mile Wyoming facility on Sunday, Aug. 30, brings the Series back to the state for the first time since 2018 with a $4,000 top prize on the line. It also gives the Series back-to-back three-race weekends.

The Frontier Speedweek will kick off with the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial at Montana’s Big Sky Speedway, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 28-29, before the Series makes its debut at Sheridan. Then, the Series will spend Labor Day Weekend in Montana with stops at Gallatin Speedway, Friday, Sept. 4, and Electric City Speedway for the Montana Roundup, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 5-6.

While the “Cowboy State” track is a first for the national tour, it has hosted nine ASCS regional events, including a Frontier Region doubleheader last year. Zach Blurton and Kelly Miller picked up the victories in those events.

Tickets will be available at the track. To see the full slate of American Sprint Car Series events in 2026, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE:https://ascsracing.com/news/sheridan-speedway-joins-ascs-national-slate-for-frontier-speedweek-swing/

EVENT INFO:https://ascsracing.com/schedule/event-info/?event=4549819

TRACK INFO:http://www.sheridanspeedway.com/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning multiple regional series. ASCS Official partners include, DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : Brodix, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems.