WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY & OVSCA ADD RACES TO SCHEDULE

By Mike Swanger

During Tuesday nights practice session at Wayne County Speedway, track owner/promoter Jason Flory and Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association promoter Randy Fink got together and added more dates for the season. The OVSCA will visit Orrville’s Historic Oval 7 times this season with May 9th and 16th along with the 4th of July and August 8th being added dates to join with the July 25th, August 22nd and September 26th for the Ohio Dirt Blow Out.

We’re excited to continue building our relationship with Randy Fink and the OVSCA. We already had several dates in place , and after talking this week, it made sense for both sides to add more shows to the schedule. We appreciate Randy’s confidence in WCS and we think our fans and drivers are going to enjoy the OVSCA her even more.

Randy Fink commented that the OVSCA is happy to be back to Wayne County Speedway. In the past, we have had some good racing with the Wayne County Speedway regulars and I feel there will be more great shows for the fans.

After three weeks of rain outs, which one included the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, Wayne County Speedway is set to open this Saturday night, April 25th, with the Public Service Night as the Pine Tree Towing and Recovery Sprints, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the Flynn’s Tire and Auto Modifieds, the Canton Glass House Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Sport Compacts will provide the action on the track. Gates will open at 3 pm, hot laps at 6 pm and racing at 7 pm. Watch the tracks Facebook page for more information and updates.