Allstar Performance Event List: May 24 – 27, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 17-19, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 24, 2019

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500 Second Round Qualifications

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Josh Burton Memorial

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Greenville Speedway – Greenville, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Mason Dixon Challenge

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Dave Steele Classic

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Show Me Nationals

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – Patriot Nationals

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Lynn Paxton Tribute

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lynn Paxton Tribute / Diamond Series

Saturday May 25, 2019

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Midget Round Up

Alaska Speedway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Bud Bricker Nationals – $6,500 to Win

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Bemidji Speedway – Bemidji, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Grove Classic

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Grove Classic

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region / ASCS Lone Star Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Grayson County Speedway – Bells, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Mason Dixon Challenge

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – National Racing Alliance

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Northline Speedway – Darwin, NT – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Salute to Indy

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Young Guns

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Weikert Memorial

Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Jack Gunn Memorial

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Jim Caroll Classic

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jim Caroll Classic

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Jimmy Sills Classic

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jimmy Sills Classic

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Show Me Nationals

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – Patriot Nationals

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday May 26, 2019

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association – Sprint Car MAYnia

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Sprint Car MAYnia

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car MAYnia

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Midget Round Up

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Bemidji Speedway – Bemidji, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Buffalo River Race Park – Glyndon, MN – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Grove Classic

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Grove Classic

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Elm Mott, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – BC’s Indiana Double

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region / ASCS Lone Star Region

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Mel Hall Memorial

Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Weikert Memorial

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

Stuart Raceway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Monday May 27, 2019

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Memorial Day Spectacular

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency