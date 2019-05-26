Eric Wilkins Tops ASCS Southwest At Canyon Speedway Park

By Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (May 25, 2019) One victory deserves another, and that didn’t take long for Eric Wilkins who is now back-to-back with the ASCS Southwest Region with his second career victory coming Saturday night at Canyon Speedway Park.

Wheeling the Bob Ream, Jr. owned No. 8, Wilkins grabbed the pole of the A-Feature and used his position to its full extent. J.T. Imperial crossed second with Colton Hardy making the night’s podium. Lorne Wofford and Chris Bonneau completed the top-five.

Billy Chester, Jesse Baker, James Aragon, Nick Parker, and Matt Lundy made the top ten. The ASCS Southwest Region hits the Canyon Speedway Park clay again on Sunday, May 26.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, Ariz.)

Saturday, May 25, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-J.T. Imperial, [2]; 2. 8-Eric Wilkins, [6]; 3. 12J-Josh Grady, [7]; 4. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]; 6. 99-James Aragon, [4]; 7. 6-Bud Rowe, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker, [1]; 2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [5]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford, [6]; 4. 15-Chris Bonneau, [3]; 5. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; 6. 98-Matt Lundy, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8-Eric Wilkins, [1]; 2. 7-J.T. Imperial, [3]; 3. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [8]; 5. 15-Chris Bonneau, [7]; 6. 2B-Billy Chester III, [2]; 7. 22-Jesse Baker, [9]; 8. 99-James Aragon, [11]; 9. 115-Nick Parker, [6]; 10. 98-Matt Lundy, [12]; 11. 12J-Josh Grady, [4]; 12. 6-Bud Rowe, [13]; 13. 2-Alex Pettas, [10]