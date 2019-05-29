Marcel Cassulo Classic coming to Placerville Speedway on June 29th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – May 29, 2019…One of the most anticipated nights of the season for race fans and teams at Placerville Speedway is certainly the upcoming King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour Winged 360 double-header on Saturday June 29th.

With excitement building towards the show it’s set to be even more special with the announcement that the “Summertime Sprint Salute” will also be dubbed the “Marcel Cassulo Classic.”

Cassulo, who was best recognized by his trademark white cowboy hat, passed away last year. He was a fixture and loyal open wheel racing supporter at dirt oval tracks throughout California for decades.

“Sprint car racing is one giant family and we sadly lost one of our own last year,” said Jeff Pippin, Cassulo’s son-in-law. “We want to pay tribute to the man by adding money to the purse at Placerville on June 29th. We want to ask open wheel fans to sponsor laps for both feature events to make this race special.”

Pippin will be selling lap money for the feature events at $100 a lap. The top-three drivers each lap will take home part of the money. The King of the West-NARC main event will be 30-laps the distance, with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-main going 35-laps. If you are interested in purchasing a lap please contact 408-665-2768 or bgjeffro@yahoo.com

A full program for each series will be held on June 29th including Automotive Racing Products qualifying for the King of the West-NARC Sprint Cars and Quick Time Mortgage/ ADCO Driveline qualifying for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, along with heat races, dashes, B-mains and a pair of A-mains to conclude the night.

Online tickets for the much anticipated Marcel Cassulo Classic at Placerville Speedway on Saturday June 29th are available by visiting https://www.universe.com/events/2019-summertime-sprint-salute-at-placerville-speedway-tickets-placerville-JG301Z

Adult tickets (ages 18-61) cost $40; seniors 62 and over, juniors 12-17 and military cost $35 and kids 6-11 will be $10. Children five and under are free. Seating is general admission except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm on June 29th. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Placerville Speedway would like to thank all of its partners for their support this season including Red Hawk Casino, Hoosier Racing Tires, Coors Light, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating, Absolute Auto Glass, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Bear Republic Brewing, Capitol ACE Hardware, Carbon Copy, Carol Russell Bookkeeping Service, Crystal Basin Construction, Doug Veerkamp General Engineering Inc., El Dorado Hills Landscaping, Hangtown Hardwood Floors, High Sierra Industries, Les Schwab Tires, the Paint Spot, The Critter Getter, Mountain Democrat, Windfall Media, Arnolds for Awards, Sierra Child and Family Services, Sierra Landscape Materials, Sierra Arbor Worx, SuperClean Xpress Car Wash and Taylor Hirst, Navigate Realty.

Join over 11,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2019 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2019 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events in June at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 1: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks and POWRi-BCRA Midgets | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday June 8: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday June 22: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks | Mtn. Democrat Kids Bike Night

Saturday June 29: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | Summertime Sprint Salute/ Marcel Cassulo Classic