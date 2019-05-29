Patriot Sprint Tour Concludes Month of May Racing At Ransomville

By Paul Harkenrider

(Ransomville, NY) After a rain shortened event at the Fonda Speedway over the weekend, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will continue its trek through the 2019 Schedule by making its traditional stop at Ransomville Speedway this coming Friday night.

Ransomville has become a staple track on the tours schedule as this will be the 19th stop in program history dating back to 2003. The series has seen Billy Krull, Bryan Howland, Ricky Wilson, Jason Barney, Steve Collins, Jared Zimbardi and Chuck Hebing make it into victory lane at the Big R.

As are most tracks in New York state, Chuck Hebing has always been a favorite when he shows up to Ransomville as he has seven wins to his name at the Big R. Jared Zimbardi has also been quite successful at Ransomville scoring the checkers on four different occasions. Expect both Hebing and Zimbardi to be threats to win this coming Friday. Other drivers to be on the look out this weekend is 2017 winner, Steve Collins as well as Jordan Thomas, Joe Trenca, Kyle Drum as well as PST newcomer and current point leader, Davie Franek.

The traditional PST racing format will once again be in play this weekend which includes open draw for the eight lap heats, while passing points determine our top eight re-drawers. The drivers who finish in positions 9-14 in passing points will run in the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame Dash. Passing points will then determine starting positions 15-24. Saturdays A-Main distance is 25 laps and will pay $2,000 to the winner.

Fans are encouraged to visit PST Social Media on facebook, twitter, and Instagram daily for immediate updates regarding the Patriot Sprint Tour.

The Patriot Sprint Tour recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2019 season: A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Prestige Pool & Spa, Ground Control Landscaping, Bonnell’s Auto Group, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, Fine Touch Collision, Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc., Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment, Patriot Tank Lines, Danny Willmes Enterprises, Just Signs & Designs, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Sunoco Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, ASI Racewear, CBP Media.

Patriot Sprint Tour Championship Standings: 1) 98-Joe Trenca (279) 1) 28F- Davie Franek (279) 3) 79-Jordan Thomas (273) 4) 22-Jonathan Preston (271) 5) 3a-Jeff Trombley (267) 6) 47-Kyle Drum (264) 7) 10-Paulie Colagiovanni (259) 8) 45-Chuck Hebing (257) 9) 35-Jared Zimbardi (247) 10) 121-Steve Glover (228) 11) 49-Scott Kreutter (201) 12) 36-Steve Doell (198)

PST History at Ransomville

7/11/03 – Billy Krull

9/17/04 – Chuck Hebing

7/1/05 – Bryan Howland

7/28/06 – Rick Wilson

6/29/07 – Jared Zimbardi

8/3/07 – George Suprick

6/27/08 – Chuck Hebing

6/18/10 – Stewart Friesen

7/27/12 – Chuck Hebing

8/2/13 – Chuck Hebing

6/6/14 – Jared Zimbardi

8/1/14 – Jason Barney

6/5/15 – Jared Zimbardi

7/31/15 – Jason Barney

6/3/16 – Chuck Hebing

7/29/16 – Jared Zimbardi

6/2/17 – Steve Collins

8/25/17 – Chuck Hebing

6/1/18 – Chuck Hebing