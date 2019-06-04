DARLAND AND HOGUE TEAM UP FOR EASTERN STORM RUN

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 3, 2019)………USAC’s winningest AMSOIL National Sprint Car driver Dave Darland has teamed up with Woodbury, New Jersey car owner Tim Hogue to compete on the upcoming five-race Eastern Storm tour June 11-16 through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Darland’s lone Eastern Storm win came in 2013 at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway, the same year in which he posted his best career points finish in the series, taking the runner-up spot just one marker behind Bryan Clauson. He’s also earned points finishes of 4th in 2015, 3rd in 2014 and 3rd in 2012 to go along with last year’s 7th place result after 5th place runs at Port Royal and New York’s Weedsport Speedway.

The Hogue No. 39 has been a familiar staple on the Eastern Storm tour over the last four seasons, with Visalia, California’s Richard Vander Weerd in the seat for the 2015 campaign, while Darland’s USAC Triple Crown contemporary, Jerry Coons, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz., took the wheel in 2016-17-18.

Hogue’s sprinter has competed on the USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Car trail this season with driver Mike Thompson at the controls.

Darland, of Lincoln, Ind., owns four USAC National titles, including the 1997 Silver Crown, 1999 Sprint Car and the 2001-02 Midget championships, and leads all drivers in USAC Sprint Car starts with 741, and in terms of career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature victories with 62. This year, he’s earned a pair of top-ten finishes in five Sprint starts, all while competing for three different teams – Chase Briscoe Racing, Epperson Racing and Michael Dutcher Motorsports.

The 13th edition of Eastern Storm begins June 11 at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., then heads to Swedesboro, N.J.’s Bridgeport Speedway on June 12, BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. on June 13, Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. on June 15 and the finale at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y. on June 16.

Watch each and every Eastern Storm race live and on-demand at http://www.FloRacing.com/. Listen live on the USAC app. Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation, plus live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.