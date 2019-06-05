Stewart and CJB Get First Outlaw Win of Year at Nashville

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – June 4, 2019 – No matter how many victories a driver and team score on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tour, each and every one of them is special.

Just ask Shane Stewart and the CJB Motorsports team as they finally broke through for their first Outlaw win together on the second night of the Music City Outlaws Nationals at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, June 1st. The event paid a cool $25,000 to win and featured a unique guitar themed trophy.

The team raced at the the famed facility the night before. The #5 car timed in 8th, finished 5th in his heat race and finished 19th in a challenging feature.

The following night, Stewart timed in 2nd, won his heat race and finished 2nd in the dash. From there, the #5 machine had a front row seat for the feature.

“Big win for our team in Nashville this past weekend,” said Shane Stewart, pilot of the #5 Killer Instinct Crossbows , Weikert’s Livestock, Ecynbro Trucking, Nyce, Crete and Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn & Landscape machine. “We all needed that pretty badly plus it was on a huge stage! Couldn’t be happier for my team. It makes all the hard work worth it.”

With an Outlaw victory in hand, the team now looks to continue a strong wave of momentum into Fairbury (Illi.) Speedway on Tuesday, June 4th. From there, stops at River Cities Speedway near Grand Forks, N.D. on Friday, June, 7th and Granite City Speedway near Sauk Rapids, Minn. on Saturday, June 8th complete a trek up north.

“Looking forward to the next few short tracks,” Stewart said. “Seems like we are getting better and better at these types of tracks. Happy we are finally getting some races in and the swing of summer races are on the way!”

Click here for Shane Stewart’s apparel.

2019 STATS:

Events: 28

Quick Times: 2

Wins: 2

Top-5’s: 9

Top-10’s: 16

Heat Race Wins: 4

Dash Wins: 1

STAY CONNECTED WITH CJB MOTORSPORTS:

For up to the minute race updates and behind the scenes content from CJB Motorsports, please follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans can also listen to all of the racing action live at www.DirtVision.com. Check out DirtVision’s new subscription program that features LIVE video coverage of EVERY World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

DRIVER GEAR:

Click here for Shane Stewart’s apparel.

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver Shane Stewart. Founded in 2005, the Chad and Jenn Clemens owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of our loyal sponsors and product manufacturers for their support and great products. Click on the name of the partner below to be taken to their website for more information.

Partners: Killer Instinct, Crossbows, Weikert’s Livestock, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: All Star Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, Arai, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt, Chalk Racing Stix, Cometic Gaskets, Energy Release, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, Gray Motorsports, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, K1 RaceGear, Kinsler Fuel Injection, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, Off Axis Paint, Outerwears, RRI Designs, Safety-Klean, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroth Racing, Ti22 Performance, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.