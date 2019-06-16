Photo Gallery: SOD at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt, United States Auto Club, USAC Midwest Thunder Midget Championship Chad Blonde. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Blonde. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Kinser. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Gunn. (Bill Miller photo) Zane Devault. (Bill Miller photo) Quentin Blonde. (Bill Miller photo) Boston Mead. (Bill Miller photo) Gunnar Lucius. (Bill Miler photo) Cory Guingrich. (Bill Miller photo) Chett Gehrke. (Bill Miller photo) Alex Watson. (Bill Miller photo) Stratton Briggs. (Bill Miller photo) Frank Neill. (Bill Miller photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Bill Miller photo) Aaron Leffel. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Bounds. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Blonde won the Sprints on Dirt feature event at the Gas City I -69 Speedway on Friday night June 14, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Blonde in Victory Lane with Gas City I-69 Speedway promoter Jerry Gappens. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Blonde celebrates in Victory Lane on Friday night. (Bill Miller photo) Chad Blonde in Victory Lane after winning the Sprints on Dirt feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Chett Gehrke won the USAC MTM feature event at the Gas City I -69 Speedway on Friday night June 14, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Chett Gehrke in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Chett Gehrke in Victory Lane after winning the USAC MTM feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Chad Blonde Wins Jack and Jiggs Classic at Gas City Chad Blonde earns SOD 2018 Hog Creek Showdown Championship Valenti Wins SOD Feature at Tri-City Ridenour Wins SOD Feature at Butler Chad Boespflug Wins at Gas City Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on DirtUnited States Auto ClubUSAC Midwest Thunder Midget Series