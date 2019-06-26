USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS HEADLINE AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 25, 2019… After a schedule break, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are ready to clash at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, June 29th. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the eighth point race of the campaign marks the series’ 217th appearance at their “home track.” The open wheel showcase will also will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars and Young Gun Sprint Cars. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

-2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC SouthWest, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

Since March 6, 2004, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 45 wins at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. The 1-lap track record of 15.833 was established by Nic Faas, the 2008 Rookie of the Year, on February 25, 2012. At the last three visits, Brody Roa topped the March 30th “So-Cal Showdown,” Richard Vander Weerd claimed the April 13th “Sokola Shootout,” and Hunter Schuerenberg won the “Salute to Indy” on May 25th. A complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Heading to Perris, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) leads the USAC/CRA standings by twelve points. Racing Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner scored eleventh at the May 25th “Salute to Indy.” At press time, the seven-time champion has one feature win, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led on the year. “The Demon” leads all drivers with 81 series wins and will be looking for the Saturday night triumph.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the championship point chase. Piloting the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa started twelfth and charged to sixth in the May 25th main event. To date, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied for fifteenth on the series win list, Brody will have his sights on reclaiming the lead with another victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams scored tenth in the “Salute to Indy.” At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. Austin is tied for fifteenth on the series win list and will be looking earn another win at his “home track.”

After running second to Hunter Schuerenberg, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing John Grau & Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Stratis Construction / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Competition Suspension Inc. / Pyrotect Racing Cells Semi-Main win, four top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led to his credit. To date, the 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has two career USAC/CRA wins and will have his sights on his first Perris victory.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson scored a fifth place finish at the “Salute to Indy.” At press time, the five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has four heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 16 feature laps led on the season. R.J. has six career USAC/CRA victories and will be a threat to win this Saturday night.

Currently sixteenth in points, Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steve Hix (Ventura, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Chris Gansen, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, Richard Vander Weerd, A.J. Bender, Stevie Sussex, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Matt Mitchell, Verne Sweeney, Jace Vander Weerd, Joel Rayborne, Austin Liggett, Trent Williams, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $20, Active Military (with ID), Students (13-18), and Kids tickets (6-12) are $5. Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Specialty Fasteners, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC/CRA Sprint Car live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com. A 250-mile blackout from Perris Auto Speedway will be in effect.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner.

2019 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 45-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Austin Williams, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-471, 2. Brody Roa-459, 3. Austin Williams-415, 4. Jake Swanson-329, 5. R.J. Johnson-328, 6. Chris Gansen-306, 7. Tommy Malcolm-266, 8. Matt McCarthy-241, 9. Richard Vander Weerd-235, 10. A.J. Bender-232, 11. Stevie Sussex-222, 12. Mike Martin-210, 13. Cody Williams-197, 14. Hunter Schuerenberg-196, 15. Charles Davis Jr.-187, 16. Eddie Tafoya Jr.®-180, 17. Josh Hodges-164, –. Danny Faria Jr.-164, 19. Matt Mitchell-153, 20. Troy Rutherford-150.