2-time K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midget Champion set to return Saturday

(Lebanon, IN) Two-time K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series Champion Dameron Taylor is set to make his return to racing this Saturday at the Sportsdrome Speedway. Taylor was injured in a sprint car race at Toledo Speedway on April 27 of this year. The 50-lap race on the Jeffersonville, IN ¼ mile will be his first time in a race car since his accident

Taylor holds several significant records in USSA and the K&M Kenyon Midget Series. He is the only two-time driving champion as well as the holder of the all time and single season wins records.

The Indianapolis native is also the only K&M Kenyon Midget driver to visit victory lane at the Sportsdome Speedway two times. Taylor’s last victory at the Sportsdrome came on August 19, 2017. He swept both races at the southern Indiana track in the ’17 racing season.

K&M Tool and Die Championship point leaders Kameron Gladish and Tommy Kouns have dominated the early going in 2019. To date, each driver has scored twice. Neither Gladish nor Kouns have won at the Sportsdrome, making a victory Saturday all the more important as the series approaches the half-way point.

The spectator gates open at 5:00 with racing scheduled to take the green flag at 7:00. The K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midgets will join the 57th Annual Kentuckiana Tank Wash Mid-Western Championship Figure 8 race on the nights racing card. Adult and teen tickets are $18, kids 7 and under are $7.