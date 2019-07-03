Out of Towners Ben Seitz, Dave McKnight and Dan Bowes Expected for Oswego’s Holiday Inn Express & Suites Grand Prix

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 2, 2019) – Veteran Supermodified campaigners Ben Seitz, Dave McKnight, and Dan Bowes are all expected at Oswego Speedway for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego ‘Grand Prix’ this Saturday, July 6.

Just for taking the green flag in the 75-lap main event, part of the Corr-Pak Oswego / ISMA ‘Reciprocal Agreement’, all International Supermodified Association cars will be guaranteed $750 to start.

Seitz, McKnight, and Bowes each have prior appearances at the lakeside oval this season, with Bowes being the most frequent visitor. The driver of the No. 25 has attended all but one event in 2019 with one top five and three top ten finishes to his credit.

No stranger to Oswego, McKnight competed in May’s Season Opener, showing great speed with the Gary Morton No. 70. Unfortunately, motor issues halted the team’s progress. A former winner in the non-wing ranks, there is no doubt this cagey Canadian veteran will contend.

Driving the iconic Soule 32, Seitz made his Oswego debut in the Twin 35’s on June 8. It took the ISMA regular no time to adjust to the rear wing, as he found the 16.3 bracket in time trials. With a test scheduled for Friday, this hall of fame team will surely be ready to go on race day.

The upcoming July 6 program at Oswego Speedway features the second autograph session of the season along with fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Extra distance features will be held for the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Super divisions.

For more information on the program’s schedule, or for admission prices, fans are able to visit the track online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

To purchase tickets for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Grand Prix or any 2019 Oswego Speedway event, please call the track box office at (315)-342-0646.