Paulie Colagiovanni Wins ESS Speedweek Opener at Can-Am Speedway

By Dean Reynolds

LaFARGEVILLE, NY– It’s no secret now how strong Paulie Colagiovanni has been in 2019 with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). Coming into the opener of the Donath MotorWorx CNY Speedweek brought to you by Stirling Lubricants, he already took one checkered flag on the season and is the leader in the overall points.

The young 18-year-old had a little luck on his side by drawing the pole for the Mach 1 Chassis A-Main and he took full advantage by leading all 25 laps of the non-stop A-Main to collect $3,160 for the win. Points for the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour and the E&V Energy I90/I81 Series were also rewarded.

“I was a little nervous coming back here (Can-Am), I will admit lining up for the A-Main I was shaking a little bit,” Colagiovanni noted coming back to the track where he had his season ending injury last year. “Once the green came out though you forget about all that.”

When Colagiovanni was in race mode, it was figuring out what the track surface was going to do. “It usually takes rubber here but it didn’t early on in the night so I just didn’t know when it would in the A-Main,” he went on, “Down in one and two it happened quick and you had to run the bottom, in three and four the top was fast.”

As he hit lap traffic he found is answer, “I had to go down low in three to pass a slower car and the car stuck, I went back up top the next lap and I felt I wasn’t as good so I went back down to the bottom,” Paulie continued, “Then when it was bottom on both corners I was staying there.”

Second place running Shawn Donath did close in some in the closing stages and Colagiovanni was boxed behind cars on the bottom but just didn’t have enough to get by. “I think I might have had a better car and was getting closer but I’m not sure if I could have gotten around him though,” said a smiling driver afterwards. “We had to switch cars after timed hot laps but this one has been good all year and it was good tonight.

“I just have to thank all that help me on this car, they put in many hours as well to make sure we have a good car and we really do,” he said, “Now if the luck stays on our side.”

Matt Tanner started outside pole and stayed in a podium position all race to bring his familiar #90 in third. “I think we had just as good of a car as them (Colagiovanni & Donath), it was just where you ran and how you got through the slower cars,” Matt quipped, “I just made a small slip up and Shawn got me but we were right there in case he did the same.”

Matt went on about the Can-Am oval, “I really like running here and we always have a good car, one of these days I’ll finally get my first win.”

Plattsburgh winner Josh Pieniazek took fourth with Parker Evans bringing his #61 in for fifth. A total of 30 sprints were in the pits and they played host to a large crowd on a beautiful Wednesday night.

ESS Speedweek

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Can-Am Speedway

LaFargeville, N.Y.

Thursday July 3, 2019

Heat Race #1:

1. 53-Shawn Donath

2. 10h-Kelly Hebing

3. 3-Denny Pebbles

4. 36-Kyle Moffit

5. 67-Pete Richardson

6. 55-Alex Vigneault

7. 2-Dave Axton

8. 5k-Jake Karklin

9. 10-Jeff Cook

10. 23-Tyler Cartier

Heat Race #2:

1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 99-Mike Kiser

3. fm28-Steve Poirier

4. 91-Scott Holcomb

5. 87-Jason Barney

6. 41j-Josh Flint

7. 5-Justin Barger

8. 197-Ryan Harrison

9. 16L-Roger Levesque

10. 56-Billy VanInwegen

Heat Race #3:

1. 22j-Jonathan Preston

2. 9-Josh Pieniazek

3. 90-Matt Tanner

4. 61-Parker Evans

5. 45-Chuck Hebing

6. 28f-Davie Franek

7. 88c-Chad Miller

8. 14b-Brett Wright

9. 19e-Emily VanInwegen

10. 84-Tyler Rand

Dash:

1. 87-Jason Barney

2. 55-Alex Vigneault

3. 28f-Davie Franek

4. 45-Chuck Hebing

5. 67-Pete Richardson

6. 41j-Josh Flint

B-Main:

1. 2-Dave Axton

2. 5-Justin Barger

3. 88c-Chad Miller

4. 14b-Brett Wright

5. 10-Jeff Cook

6. 56-Billy VanInwegen

7. 19e-Emily VanInwegen

8. 5k-Jake Karklin

9. 197-Ryan Harrison

10. 16L-Roger Levesque

11. 84-Tyler Rand

12. 23-Tyler Cartier

Feature:

1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 53-Shawn Donath

3. 90-Matt Tanner

4. 9-Josh Pieniazek

5. 61-Parker Evans

6. 87-Jason Barney

7. 28f-Davie Franek

8. 36-Kyle Moffit

9. fm28-Steve Poirier

10. 22j-Jonathan Preston

11. 56-Billy VanInwegen

12. 10h-Kelly Hebing

13. 99-Mike Kiser

14. 5-Justin Barger

15. 55-Alex Vigneault

16. 3-Denny Pebbles

17. 91-Scott Holcomb

18. 45-Chuck Hebing

19. 2-Dave Axton

20. 10-Jeff Cook

21. 14b-Brett Wright

22. 88c-Chad Miller

23. 67-Pete Richardson

24. 41j-Josh Flint