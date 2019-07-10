Callies Performance Products and Priority Aviation back Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –– Callies Performance Products and Priority Aviation will once again be the title sponsors of the two dash races for the 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16.

The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will feature the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2018 Brad Doty Classic had 50 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize with 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz inheriting the lead at the mid-point of the race when Brent Marks suffered a flat tire and driving to his fourth BDC win.

The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to AtticaRacewayPark in 2016 following a 10 year run at LimalandMotorsportsPark in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989.

Headquartered in Fostoria, Ohio – not far from AtticaRacewayPark – Callies Performance Products specializes in the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods and camshaft cores available on the market. Callies is also the sponsor of the weekly 410 sprint division at AtticaRacewayPark

And not only will the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers fill the air with high flying action, but Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation LLC will continue their huge support of dirt track racing.

The Marshalls are co-owners of the Clauson-Marshall Racing team which fields midgets; the Clauson-Marshall-Newman (Ryan) Racing sprint car team; and co-owners with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car driven by Sheldon Haudenschild. They also spear-headed the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville, Iowa and this year have a scholarship program to award the team financial help to get to the famed Knoxville Nationals.

“Richard and Jennifer Marshall didn’t hesitate at all about coming back to support our race again this year. What they have done for the sport of dirt track racing is phenomenal and I’m elated that they have decided to be a part of our event,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the Brad Doty Classic.

“Callies has been a supporter of our race for several years and we are very thankful for their continued involvement. Not only do some of the best engine builders in the business use Callies’ products but so do many racers and hot rodders who build their own engines,” Doty continued.

This year will mark the 15th consecutive season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 28 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Callies Performance Products

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. Callies takes pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores available on the market today.

At the heart of Callies Commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies’ customers through their expert sales staff. Information shared between sales, engineering and manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers. Callies is also looking for additional team members. If you want to be part of the team at Callies, visit Callies Performance Products online at www.Callies.com!

About Priority Aviation Services

Priority Aviation Services, LLC was founded in 2014 by Richard and Jennifer Marshall. The company provides aircraft management services to the private aviation industry.

