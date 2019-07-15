Carrick Cashes In and Scores First Career USAC National Midget Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Coming alive the last few weeks aboard the Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 71k machine, Tanner Carrick broke through on Sunday night at scored his first career USAC National Midget Series win at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex to cap Mid-America Midget Week.

“It means a lot to finally get my first win for my crew, and everyone on this team,” Tanner Carrick said. “We have been so close before, and there are probably a few races in the past that I should have won and it didn’t play out, but this one did.”

After timing the Craftsman/CVC/TRD backed No. 71K entry in third fastest in qualifications on Sunday night, the Lincoln, CA driver picked up a third place finish in his heat race and eventually took the green flag from the fifth starting position.

When the 40-lap affair came to life, Carrick held his own inside the Top-Five as patience would ultimately prevail in this race. Showing a very good car, Carrick continued to bide his time and eventually found himself in fifth with just five laps to go in the race.

As the leader battled hard up front running the cushion, Carrick would find something down low, lower than anyone else seemed to be willing to try.

Sitting in third on a restart with two to go, the lead duo exchanged the top spot up top, and Carrick worked the bottom to perfection.

Forging his way up in front of Chris Windom, Carrick would run the ‘slider’ line during the race’s final lap and would nip Windom at the line to capture his first career USAC win in dramatic fashion.

“I can’t thank this entire team enough for sticking behind me and continuing to give me a fast car,” Carrick said. “About a month ago I knew we had the speed, I just needed to get my confidence up, and I think we are there. Looking forward to contending for more of these.”

A busy week of action saw Carrick and company kick things off last Tuesday night in Oklahoma where the former series Rookie of the Year flirted with his first USAC win on this night.

Taking the green flag from the sixth starting spot, Carrick would find himself in the lead battle and would actually take the lead late in the race. Amidst some hard challenges for the lead, contact would eventually spoil what looked to be a promising night, and Carrick was relegated to a 12th place finish.

With a Thursday trip to Kansas washed out, Friday night saw the team check into Nebraska for a twin billing at Jefferson County Speedway that saw him finish 12th on Friday night, and 7th on Saturday night.

“It was a grueling week, but our team didn’t flinch, and just really cool to finish it off with a win,” Carrick noted. “Thanks to everyone at KKM who makes this all possible.”

Tanner Carrick and the Keith Kunz Motorsports team would like to thank Craftsman, CVC, TRD, Spike Chassis, Cemex, Arai, and Shell Shock for their support.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS- Starts-28, Wins-1, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-13

ON TAP: Carrick will not get a little breather as he will return to action with USAC as they head East to PA starting July 30th at Grandview Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1.