Colwell Wins POWRi Feature at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Ks (July 14, 2019) – Another first-time winner made the trip to victory lane on Sunday night at Humboldt Speedway with Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, Calif. topping the

POWRi Lucas Oil National / West Midget League feature. Inheriting the lead after Zach Daum flipped on lap 25, Colwell controlled the final five laps and drove the Keith Kunz Motorsports, JBL Audio, Bullet/Toyota No. 71 to his first-career triumph.

Earning PAC Racing Springs High Point Man honors with a fifth-to-second heat race, Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. paced the field aboard his Daum Motorsports, Bullet/Toyota No. 5D. Jonathan Beason of Broken Arrow, Okla. was slated to start on his outside, but trouble during the pace laps sent him to the work area and back to the tail, giving Blake Edwards of Claremore, Okla. the outside pole.

The initial green flag was short lived as a lap one caution involving Luke Howard, Devin Simmons, Cannon McIntosh and Holley Hollan, sent McIntosh and Hollan to the work area, with only Hollan returning to the track.

Driving away from the field, Daum immediately began to distance himself as a long-run was established. Building a 3-second lead by lap ten, Daum grew his advantage further as he galloped into lap traffic near the halfway mark. While Daum was checked out in front, both Hollan and Beason were crafting stellar charges into the top ten from the rear, and Jesse Colwell and Jake Neuman began tracking down Daison Pursley for the second spot.

Hitting the ten to go mark, Daum continued to stretch his lead while the battle for second heated up, as Colwell and Pursley went slider-for-slider with the runner-up position up for grabs. After swapping the spot back-and-forth for almost four laps, Colwell assumed the advantage and moved into second just before catastrophe struck.

Running away in lap traffic with five to go, tragedy struck for Zach Daum in a big way. Hauling down the front stretch, his Toyota Racing powerplant suddenly locked-up and shot the No. 5D dead right into the wall. What ensued was a violent series of end-over-end flips before he came to a rest at the entry to turn one. The scary moment concluded when a flame emerged and his machine caught on fire, but Daum was able to escape the wreckage and quickly climbed out of the car under his own power to the roar of the thankful crowd.

Inheriting the race lead following Daum’s rough misfortune, Colwell led the field back to green and controlled the final restart with ease. The Red Bluff, Calif. native pulled away to lead the last five laps and earn his first-career POWRi Lucas Oil National / West Midget League victory aboard the Keith Kunz Motorsports, JBL Audio, Bullet/Toyota No. 71.

Following Colwell to the line and earning his own career-best finish was 14-year old Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, Okla. with a second-place finish in the Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota Racing No. 9. Rounding out the podium with a strong 12th-to-third charge was Jake Neuman of New Berlin, Ill. in the Jim Neuman Racing, BRANDT, BOSS/SR-11 No. 3N.

Closing out the top five was Jonathan Beason with a magnificent recovery to finish fourth after going tail back, and Holley Hollan scoring fifth with her own impressive rebound after heading to the rear of the field. Behind them was Andrew Felker in sixth, Ace McCarthy in seventh, Trey Marcham in eighth, Chance Morton in ninth and Luke Howard in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will enjoy some downtime next weekend before coming back to life on Friday, July 26 at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Ill. and Saturday, July 27 at Macon Speedway in Macon, Ill.

Auto Meter Heat One (8 Laps):

1. 7-Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow, OK (2); 2. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK (4); 3. 71-Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, CA (5); 4. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL (1); 5. 20G-Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (3); 6. 32-Trey Marcham, Oklahoma City, OK (8); 7. 2H-Luke Howard, Overland Park, KS (7); 8. 56X-Mark Chisholm, Cheyenne, WY (6).

KSE Racing Products Heat Two (8 Laps):

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (1); 2. 17-Austin Brown, Millstadt, IL (2); 3. 44S-Andrew Felker, Carl Junction, MO (5); 4. 44-Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (8); 5. 7M-Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (4); 6. 42-Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK (6); 7. 6-Merril Lamb, Iola, KS (7); 8. 10J-Matt Sherrell, Owasso, OK (3).

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Three (8 Laps):

1. 67-Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow, OK (1); 2. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (5); 3. 7X-Blake Edwards, Claremore, OK (6); 4. 15H-Tony Hudlin, Iola, KS (4); 5. 28X-Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, OK (7); 6. F5-Devin Simmons, Knoxville, IA (2); 7. 15L-Merril Lamb, Colony, KS (3).

POWRi Lucas Oil National / West Midget League Main Event (30 Laps):

1. 71-Jesse Colwell (7); 2. 9-Daison Pursley (3); 3. 3N-Jake Neuman (12); 4. 7-Jonathan Beason (2); 5. 67-Holley Hollan (6); 6. 44S-Andrew Felker (8); 7. 28X-Ace McCarthy (20); 8. 32-Trey Marcham (11); 9. 7M-Chance Morton (13); 10. 2H-Luke Howard. (17); 11. 5D-Zach Daum (1); 12. 20G-Noah Gass (14); 13. 7X-Blake Edwards (4); 14. 56X-Mark Chisholm (19); 15. 42-Hank Davis (15); 16. 17-Austin Brown (9); 17. 44-Wesley Smith (22); 18. 6-Merril Lamb (18); 19. F5-Devin Simmons (16); 20. 08-Cannon McIntosh (5); 21. 15H-Tony Hudlin (10); 22. 15L-Rick Horn (DNS); 23. 10J-Matt Sherrell (DNS).

Lap Leader(s); Daum 1-25; Colwell 26-30.

Hard Charger(s): McCarthy +13.