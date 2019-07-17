Patriot Sprint Tour Prepares For Four Consecutive Nights In Canada

By Paul Harkenrider

(Brockville, ON) In what is most likely the biggest weekly stretch of racing on the 2019 schedule for the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour, drivers from all over the region will compete at three different race tracks in four nights beginning this Saturday night at the Brockville Ontario Speedway.

That and Sunday’s race at the Cornwall Motor Speedway will each pay $3,500 to win, with $300 just to qualify. The next two nights, the tour heads to the Ohsweken Speedway for the Northern Summer Nationals paying $5,000 to win and $400 to qualify. Arguably the best paying four day stretches of racing in all of North America!

On top of the great payouts put together by these Ontario race tracks and PST, a separate point fund has been put together that will crown our PST Canadian Champion, a program that started back in 2012 which began to reward drivers who traveled to our Canadian tracks on the schedule.

Brockville-Ontario, Cornwall, and Ohsweken have all been historic tracks on the Patriot Sprint Tour schedule over the years and it has produced some of the best racing all season.

This will be our 27th time at the Brockville Ontario Speedway dating back to 2004 when Rick Wilson scored the first ever win under the PST Banner. This Sunday will be our tenth time visiting the Cornwall Motor Speedway dating back to 2009 where it was Alain Bergeron picking up the win. This will also be our first time visiting the Cornwall Motor Speedway since 2017 as Mother Nature scored the win in 2018.

With the exception of Outlaw Speedway, no track has held more Patriot Sprint Tour Races than the Ohsweken Speedway as this Monday and Tuesday will be our 34th and 35th visit to the speedway, respectively. It also plays host to the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals that is held every September paying $10,000 to the winner! The first ever PST winner at the Ohsweken Speedway also happened to be Rick Wilson which occurred on September 24, 2004.

As mentioned before, a $1000 to win Canadian championship has been put together that will crown our 2019 North of the Border Champion. The PST Canada tour began in 2012 with Justin Barger winning the first ever series point bid. Other past PST-Canada championship drivers include; Steve Poirier, Jared Zimbardi, and Dylan Westbrook.

It is also important to mention that after the four day stretch of racing, the teams will have a quick turn around and begin preparing for the second annual Outlaw Summer Nationals in Dundee which pays $4,000 to win on Saturday, July 27.

Be sure to follow along all weekend by visiting patriotsprinttour.com and be liking ‘Patriot Sprint Tour’ on facebook. You can also follow @PatriotSprints on Instagram.