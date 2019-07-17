Schatz Slides Past Sweet for Eldora Victory During #LetsRaceTwo

By T.J. Buffenbarger

After going winless the entire month of June Donny Schatz has returned to form just in time for the month of money. Schatz picked up his second consecutive victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway as part of the makeup #letsracetwo program originally scheduled for May 11th. The win also was Schatz’s second victory this year at Eldora.

After his victory rather than talking about his performance Schatz gave most of the credit to his race team for the performance of the car.

“I don’t think people see the work they put in day in and day out,” said Schatz of his crew. “Even thought we won a race tonight they are going to go to bed thinking about how to be better. A lot of teams do that, but these guys are incredible at what they do.”

When asked what made the difference at Eldora in Schatz’s recent performance, he was quick to defer to a combination of things rather than one larger item for their recent success at Eldora.

“The misconception in this sport is there is always something magic. There is one thing you do to make yourself better. It’s not, its 10,000 little things. This team has learned that over the years.”

World of Outlaws point leader Brad Sweet led Carson Macedo and Schatz on the opening lap. Schatz quickly drove to the bottom to challenge Macedo for second in turns one and two on the second lap, but Macedo was able to drive back by Schatz down the backstretch. Lap six Schatz made the pass stick on Macedo and set out after Sweet.

By lap eight Schatz was able drive under Sweet turn two to take the lead. Behind Schatz and Sweet, David Gravel made his presence announced passing Macedo for the third spot on the very bottom of the racetrack.

After a caution at the halfway point for Kerry Madsen slowing with mechanical issues Schatz pulled away from the field during the restart while Logan Schuchart and Kyle Larson moved up through the field. Schuchart drove by Gravel during the restart for third spot while Larson moved up to fifth.

Larson’s run came to an end during a caution for Ian Madsen slowing with right rear suspension issues. Larson also came to the work area with a flat right rear tire. Being past the halfway point Larson’s team was unable to get him back into action, but caught a break when Tim Kaeding spun and collected Cory Eliason. As Larson was preparing to push off it was discovered he has further damage that kept him from rejoining the field.

Schatz pulled away again after the restart while Schuchart pressured Sweet for second, taking the position with nine laps to go. For a brief period of time Schuchart started to gain on Schatz until lap 22 when Schatz gained half a second on Schuchart and continued to pull away for the victory. Schuchart finished second while Sweet and Wilson rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Wednesday July 17, 2019

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 21-Brian Brown, 13.253

2. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.282

3. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.287

4. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.388

5. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.407

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.445

7. 2-Kerry Madsen, 13.445

8. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.446

9. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.450

10. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.462

11. 19-Brent Marks, 13.467

12. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.501

13. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.533

14. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.537

15. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.554

16. G1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.643

17. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.712

18. 14M-Marcus Dumesny, 13.940

19. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 14.077

20. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.117

21. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 14.371

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.194

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.325

3. 41-David Gravel, 13.401

4. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.429

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.474

6. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 13.479

7. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.480

8. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.516

9. 92-Sye Lynch, 13.566

10. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.577

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.613

12. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.650

13. 71-Parker Price-Miller, 13.651

14. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.657

15. 98H-Dave Blaney, 13.662

16. 9-James McFadden, 13.694

17. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.792

18. 7-Jason Sides, 13.843

19. 3-Cale Conley, 13.968

20. 49-Shawn Dancer, 14.056

21. 84-Tom Harris, 14.177

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 21 – Brian Brown

3. W20 – Greg Wilson

4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 13 – Paul McMahan

6. 3 – Jac Haudenshild

7. 41S – Giovanni Scelzi

8. 4K – Chad Kemenah

9. 99 – Skylar Gee

10. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

DNS: 87 – Aaron Reutzel

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 2 – Carson Macedo

3. 19 – Brent Marks

4. 2M – Kerry Madsen

5. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

6. 18 – Ian Madsen

7. 91 – Cale Thomas

8. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

9. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

10. 4X – Bradley Ashford

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 5 – Shane Stewart

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 11K – Kraig Kinser

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 83 – Daryn Pittman

6. 98H – Dave Blaney

7. 92 – Sye Lynch

8. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

9. 3C – Cale Conley

10. 84 – Tom Harris

11. 81 – Lee Jacobs

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 7S – Tim Kaeding

3. 57 – Kyle Larson

4. 1A – Jacob Allen

5. 12N – Joey Saldana

6. 49X – Tim Shaffer

7. 9 – James McFadden

8. 26 – Cory Eliason

9. 49D – Shawn Dancer

10. 7 – Jason Sides

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 81 – Lee Jacobs

2. 87 – Aaron Reuzel

3. 14 – Marcus Dumesny

4. 3C – Cale Conley

5. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

6. 49D – Shawn Dancer

7. 84 – Tom Harris

8. 4x – Bradley Ashford

DNS: 4K – Chad Kemenah

DNS: 7 – Jason Sides

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 2 – Carson Macedo

2. 49 – Brad Sweet

3. 41 – David Gravel

4. 15 – Donny Schatz

5. 5 – Shane Stewart

6. 21 – Brian Brown

7. 1S – Logan Schuchart

8. 7S – Tim Kaeding

(Finishing order determined the first six starting spots in the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 18 – Ian Madsen

3. 41S – Gio Scelzi

4. 91 – Cale Thomas

5. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

6. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

7. 9 – James McFadden

8. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

9. 98H – Dave Blaney

10. 92 – Sye Lynch

11. 99 – Skylar Gee

12. 81 – Lee Jacobs

13. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

14. 49X – Tim Shaffer

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Feature (30 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 49 – Brad Sweet

5. W20 – Greg Wilson

6. 24 – Rico Abreu

7. 11K – Kraig Kinser

8. 19 – Brent Marks

9. 21 – Brian Brown

10. 2 – Carson Macedo

11. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

12. 83 – Daryn Pittman

13. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

14. 12N – Joey Saldana

15. 5 – Shane Stewart

16. 91 – Cale Thomas

17. 13 – Paul McMahan

18. 1A – Jacob Allen

19. 57 – Kyle Larson

20. 7S – Tim Kaeding

21. 18 – Ian Madsen

22. 26 – Cory Eliason

23. 2M – Kerry Madsen

24. 41G – Gio Scelzi