Horstman Adds Another Limaland Win

by Gerry Keysor

The hot weather couldn’t stop the great racing at Limaland as Stolly Insurance Group presented the 22nd UNOH Anniversary event. No. 17 Jared Horstman picked up his 5th K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invader feature win of 2019, while No. 95J Jerry Bowersock grabbed his first Limaland victory of the season in the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds. No. 7C Jordan Conover picked up his 3rd Bud Thunderstock A Main win of the season.

Kicking off the night were the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders with their 25 lap A Main. Adding some additional incentive to the feature, NRA promoter and Tim Hogan Carpet of Lima owner Ron Hammons offered a $1000 bonus to the front row starters if they elected to start from the tail and could win the feature. Both No. 11 Tim Allison, and No. 28H Hud Horton passed on the chance, so Hammons offered $500 if the drivers in the 2nd row would take the challenge. Cloverdale Ohio’s Jared Horstman, who was scheduled to start 3rd told Hammons to make it $1000 and he would do it. A handshake sealed the deal and the feature was set. Allison and Horton led the field to green with Allison grabbing the early point. Allison, Horton and No. 22H Randy Hannagan battled for the lead for the first 2 laps before Horton would grab the point followed by Hannagan. All wyes were on Horstman, however, as he picked his way through the field, moving to 6th by lap 6, then 5th on lap 8. On lap 15, Horstman would find himself in the 3rd position with nearly a full straightaway separating him from the 2 leaders. Horstman caught a huge break on lap 16 when teammate Max Stambaugh rolled to a stop on the backstretch, bringing out the yellow flag, and bunching the leaders up. On the restart, Hannagan would get by Horton in turns 3 and 4 and seemed to be pulling away, but Horstman would clear Horton and as he closed on the leader, Hannagan spun in turn 2 and nearly collected Horstman, and ended in the infield, clear of the racing groove, so the green flag stayed out. Horstman would power to the checkered flag over Horton, Allison, No. 18 Todd Heuerman, and No. 18B Jimmy Stinson

Next up were the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds with No. 9C Troy Catterend, and No. 95J Jerry Bowersock making up the front row. Bowersock wasted no time grabbing the point in the Best Performance Motorsports sponsored No. 95J. Caution would wave on lap 3 for No 5 and No 19B Brandon Ordway tangling in turn 2. On the restart, Bowersock would continue to lead while No 10L Nathan Loney, Catterene and No. 3W Dylan Woodling would race 3 wide for 2nd. Woodlin would grab the 2nd spot until lap 7, as Loney would make his way past and set his sights on the race leader. By lap 11, Loney would start peeking to the inside of Bowersock and the pair would race side by side until lap 15, when Bowersock would pull away for good and win over Loney, No 65 Todd Sherman who started 12th, Woodling, and No. 22T Tony Anderson.

In Bud Thunderstock feature action, No. 22T Tony Anderson, and No 57 Jeff Jessup would bring the field to the green flag. Anderson would lead laps 1 and 2 with No. 7C Jordan Conover, and No. 463 Daniel Sanchez right on his rear bumper. Conover would power to the lead and be slowed only once on lap 4 for caution involving No. 1W Mark Wooten. Conover would dominate the rest of the feature, winning by a full straightaway over Anderson, Sanchez, Jessup, and No 7W Dan Wooten.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action on Friday July 26th when K&L Ready Mix presents the K&L Ready Mix Clash, featuring the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks. General Admission is $12 for ages 16 and older, $6 for ages 11-15, and kids 10 and under are admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30. Grandstand Gates Open at 5:00pm, Pit Gates Open 4:30pm–8:00pm, Warm Ups @ 6:30pm, Racing @ 7:30pm.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 7/19/2019

UNOH 22nd Anniversary presented by Stolly Insurance Group

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 28H-Hud Horton; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 3. 17M-Max Stambaugh; 4. 18-Todd Heuerman; 5. 12S-Jimmy Stinson; 6. 24-Kobe Allison; 7. 5W-Jeff Williams

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 17-Jared Horstman; 2. 11-Tim Allison; 3. 2-Kyle Sauder; 4. 14-Luke Daugherty; 5. 40-Jeff Wilson; 6. 34-Luke Hall

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 2. 28H-Hud Horton[2]; 3. 11-Tim Allison[1]; 4. 18-Todd Heuerman[7]; 5. 12S-Jimmy Stinson[9]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison[11]; 7. 2-Kyle Sauder[6]; 8. 14-Luke Daugherty[8]; 9. 40-Jeff Wilson[10]; 10. 22H-Randy Hannagan[4]; 11. 17M-Max Stambaugh[5]; 12. 5W-Jeff Williams[13]