Johnson, Amdahl and Halverson Capture Livewire Printing Company Night Victories at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (July 19, 2019) – Wayne Johnson, Elliot Amdahl and Brandon Halverson drove into the Winner’s Circle on Friday evening during Livewire Printing Company Night at Jackson Motorplex.

Johnson led the distance of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars main event to win the Barb Wieskus Memorial. He became the 18th different feature winner at the track this season.

Amdahl and Halverson both won their second races in a row. Amdahl became the first repeat winner this season during Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids competition and Halverson is the first three-time winner at Jackson Motorplex this year thanks to his trio of NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc wins.

Johnson bested a field of 38 other competitors, winning a heat race, the dash and the main event to take home the $3,000 top prize. Thomas Kennedy, who placed second, closed on Johnson in heavy traffic near the midpoint of the race. However, Johnson maneuvered through the field efficiently to garner the triumph.

“There were a couple of close calls, but these guys are all good race car drivers,” he said in Victory Lane. “Every time I showed them a nose they gave me plenty of room. That’s about as hard of 25 laps as you can go.”

Matt Juhl rounded out the podium with Justin Henderson fourth and Lee Grosz fifth.

Bill Boles, Johnson, Tommy Barber and Henderson were the heat race winners. Jody Rosenboom recorded the B Main victory.

Amdahl made a late move to score the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids triumph. Points leader Bill Johnson earned a second-place finish with John Lambertz third, Colin Smith fourth and Brandon Bosma fifth.

Lambertz, Johnson and Bosma each won a heat race.

Halverson was dominant in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc main event as he capitalized on his pole position to pick up another victory and extend his lead in the championship standings. Clinton Bruns maneuvered to a second-place finish with Jake Kouba, Jeremy Kerzman and Alex Schriever rounding out the top five, respectively.

Neal Matuska, Halverson and Kerzman were quickest in their group’s qualifying sessions. Eric Schultz and Schriever won the heat races.

Jackson Motorplex will host a doubleheader next week with action beginning on Wednesday for Bank Midwest Night featuring IMCA a-mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport mods and IMCA sport compacts.

The oval will then showcase Tony Stewart Night presented by C&B Operations featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids next Friday.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (July 19, 2019) –

MIDWEST POWER SERIES/MSTS 360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (2); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz (11); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (4); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (13); 8. 33M-Mason Daniel (7); 9. 5-Dusty Zomer (15); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska (9); 11. 2-Derrik Lusk (10); 12. 44S-Trey Starks (16); 13. 17-Zeb Wise (24); 14. 75B-Tommy Barber (3); 15. 81-Jack Dover (14); 16. 6-Eric Lutz (12); 17. 44-Chris Martin (22); 18. 4-Cody Hansen (18); 19. 22-Shawn Murray (17); 20. 2H-Bill Boles (6); 21. 14-Jody Rosenboom (21); 22. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (23); 23. 9N-Wade Nygaard (19); 24. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (20).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 2. 44-Chris Martin (4); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 4. 17-Zeb Wise (3); 5. 33-James Broty (5); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 8. 74-Brodie Tulloch (10); 9. 45-Monty Ferriera (9); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (13); 11. 15C-Carter Chevalier (14); 12. 33B-Scott Broty (8); 13. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (16); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett (19); 15. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (17); 16. 03-Jamey Ogston (11); 17. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (15); (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion; (DNS) 50-Chase Viebrock.

Dash (4 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (3); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 3. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (1); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (6).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Bill Boles (1); 2. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 6. 5-Dusty Zomer (10); 7. 44-Chris Martin (8); 8. 03-Jamey Ogston (6); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9); 10. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (2); 3. 81-Jack Dover (3); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (7); 5. 9N-Wade Nygaard (5); 6. 17-Zeb Wise (6); 7. 33-James Broty (8); 8. (DNF) 50-Chase Viebrock (4); 9. (DNF) 15C-Carter Chevalier (9); (DNS) 17B-Ryan Bickett.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (1); 2. 20G-Chris Graf (6); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (9); 4. 44S-Trey Starks (5); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 8. 45-Monty Ferriera (8); 9. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (4); 10. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (10).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 33M-Mason Daniel (3); 3. 6-Eric Lutz (4); 4. 4-Cody Hansen (2); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 6. 22-Shawn Murray (9); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (6); 8. 74-Brodie Tulloch (8); 9. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (3); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 4. 05-Colin Smith (6); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 6. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (12); 7. 20-Brant O’Banion (14); 8. 5J-Javen Ostermann (13); 9. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (7); 10. 1S-Ryan Voss (10); 11. 21-Brett Allen (9); 12. 83-Sam Henderson (16); 13. 22D-Daniel Nekolite (17); 14. 45-Monty Ferriera (15); 15. 4S-Michael Stien (19); 16. 7-Johnny Sullivan (11); 17. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (8); 18. (DNF) 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 19. (DNF) 8-Micah Slendy (18); (DNS) 22-Kaleb Johnson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (5); 4. 05-Colin Smith (6); 5. 5J-Javen Ostermann (3); 6. 83-Sam Henderson (2); 7. (DNF) 22-Kaleb Johnson (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 2. 69-Mike Moore (4); 3. 7-Johnny Sullivan (2); 4. 1S-Ryan Voss (5); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (6); 6. 22D-Daniel Nekolite (1); 7. 4S-Michael Stien (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (2); 2. 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 3. 21-Brett Allen (1); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (3); 5. 45-Monty Ferriera (5); 6. 8-Micah Slendy (6).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (3); 3. 6-Jake Kouba (2); 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 5. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 6. 48-Neal Matuska (8); 7. 99-Bryan Roach (7); 8. 16-Anna Kouba (9); 9. 12-Johnny Parsons III (10); 10. (DNF) 38X-Eric Schultz (6).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 38X-Eric Schultz (2); 2. 6-Jake Kouba (4); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 4. 16-Anna Kouba (1); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (3).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (4); 3. 99-Bryan Roach (2); 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 5. (DNF) 12-Johnny Parsons III (1).

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 48-Neal Matuska, 00:17.407(2); 2. 38X-Eric Schultz, 00:17.767(1); 3. 12-Johnny Parsons III, 00:17.970(4); 4. 16-Anna Kouba, 00:17.982(3).

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:17.068(1); 2. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:17.343(2); 3. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:17.390(3).

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 00:16.908(1); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns, 00:17.109(3); 3. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:17.486(2).

UP NEXT –

Wednesday for Bank Midwest Night featuring IMCA a-mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport mods and IMCA sport compacts

Friday for Tony Stewart Night presented by C&B Operations featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids

