By Bill W

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 20, 2019) – Torrential rains arriving around the six o’clock hour washed out plans for 3M Night at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday.

Join us Saturday night, July 27 as NASCAR champion, Tony Stewart, and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions invade the Knoxville Raceway! For tickets and other information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!