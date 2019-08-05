Photo Gallery: 2019 Capitani Classic Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Parker Price-Miller (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, David Gravel, and Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Craig Dollansky (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Juhl (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Parker Price-Miller (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (9) and Daryn Pittman (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Brian Brown Remains Undefeated During 2019 Season at Knoxville Parker-Price Miller Victorious in the Knoxville Nationals B-Main Larson Leads 2018 Nationals Points after Night One Brad Sweet Wins the Capitani Classic Saturday A-Main and B-Main Lineups Capitani ClassicKnoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery