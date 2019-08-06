Pittman Takes Top Prize at Front Row Challenge

PETERSEN MEDIA

With Knoxville Nationals week upon us, Daryn Pittman and the Roth Motorsports team are off to a great start as they backed up Sunday’s 5th place finish at Knoxville Raceway with a win on Monday night at the Front Row Challenge.

“It’s the biggest week of our season, and I am really happy with the start we are off to,” Daryn Pittman said. “We were really good at Knoxville back in June and I am excited to get back to racing on Thursday. To get a win on Monday was huge for us, as it really sets the tone for us as a team.”

Pittman and the Roth Enterprises/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. team came out strong Monday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA as he earned quick time honors.

Moving into heat race action, the Owasso, OK pilot would finish fourth which would give him top points for the night and move him into the coveted King of the Hill event where a second place finish put him on the front row of the feature event.

Following a red on the first attempted start, Pittman would mash the throttle when the race went green as he pulled out to the early lead over Cory Eliason and Carson Macedo.

Setting a torrid pace on the ½ mile speed plant, Pittman would quickly come up on the rear of the field and begin the lapping process. Opening up over a 4 second lead on the field, traffic would be no problem for Pittman who was looking for his fourth career Front Row Challenge title.

Clicking of laps, and passing cars at will, Pittman would lap up to 10th place as he got his Nationals week off to a very strong start as he now turns his attention to Thursday night’s prelim at the Knoxville Nationals.

“It is great to get Dennis and Teresa Roth back in victory lane and get them a Front Row Challenge win,” Pittman said. “I have to also thank them for supporting us night in and night out. Thanks to my guys for their hard work, now its time to focus on the Nationals.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co., HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium, Wicked Cushion, and Team Simpson for their support in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 51, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 25, Top 10’s: 35

ON TAP: Daryn Pittman and Roth Motorsports will get ready for the qualifying night at the Knoxville Nationals coming up on Thursday night.

