Christmas in August Headlines Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken on August 9

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 7, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway gets back to its regular schedule of Friday Night Excitement on Friday, August 9 as Renway Energy presents Christmas in August. On the track, all four of Ohsweken’s weekly divisions will be in action, including the return of the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars while the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will also be battling for a trip to Mr. Transmission Victory Lane.

As part of the track’s annual Christmas in August night, fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to help support underprivileged children at Christmastime. Santa Claus will be on hand at the track to help collect all purchased toys. All fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive half price adult admission and will enter the speedway for $7.

Regular adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. Race time is 7:30pm. The pit gates open at 5:00pm before the main grandstand opens at 6:00pm. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints Cars

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars will return to action this week for the first time since the Northern Summer Nationals on July 23. The track was closed on July 26 and the 360 Sprint Cars were given the night off on August 2 to allow drivers to compete in the Knoxville 360 Nationals. Dylan Westbrook was the only full-time Ohsweken regular to visit Knoxville. Westbrook timed in 14th-fastest of the 55 cars in attendance on his qualifying night before finishing the night with a sixth-place result in the B-Main. He finished the week with a seventh-place finish in the C-Main during the final night on Saturday.

Entering the first 360 Sprint Car race of August at Ohsweken, Westbrook is the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak points leader with a narrow six-point gap over Mack DeMan. Westbrook has four wins to DeMan’s single victory, but the latter has the edge with an extra top-10 finish, nine in total, in 10 starts. Jim Huppunen remains very much a part of the championship conversation for the 360 Sprint Cars as he sits just nine points off the lead and only three points back of Westbrook. Huppunen has been dynamite since transitioning the famous Glenn Styres Racing No.0 in mid-June. Tilsonburg’s Cory Turner remains in championship contention just 25 points off the lead while his brother Ryan Turner rounds out the top-five in the standings.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

And then there was one. After his second-place finish last week, Lucas Smith remains the only driver in the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Car division who has qualified for and started all 10 feature races this season. Entering this week’s action, Smith just three points back of Jesse Costa for the division point lead. Costa drove from 15th to an impressive third-place result last Friday night, sixth top-five of the season. Costa has also qualified for every feature this year, but mechanical problems on opening night prevented him from competing in the race.

After scoring his second win of the season last Friday night, Nick Sheridan has moved into third in the championship standings and sits just 15 points back of the championship lead. Steven Beckett slipped back to fourth in the standings, but still remains very much in the mix with only a 20-point gap separating him from the top. Rounding out the top-five is Beamsville’s Paul Klager.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey’s 10th straight top-five finish has allowed him to build a 50-point lead in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division. Bailey’s fellow Hagersville native Trevor DeBoer occupies the second spot and holds a 30-point advantage over third-place Ryan Beagle. Beagle’s gap back to fourth-place Logan Shwedyk of Jerseyville is 16 points. Rounding out the top-five is Caistor Centre, Ont. native Jim Lampman who has recorded three top-five finishes this season and is 18 points arrear of Shwedyk.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

In the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division, Kyle Wert has a slim nine-point lead over Tim DeBoer for the championship lead. Wert has scored four wins this season, while Tim DeBoer has been incredibly consistent with nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts. The other half of the DeBoer Autosport stable is Dusty DeBoer, who currently sits third in the standings, so points back of Tim. Tristan DaSilva is another 20 points back of Dusty DeBoer in fourth and completing the top-five is Wayde Thorne, who is 67 points back of the lead and 18 markers behind DaSilva.

_________________

About Renway Energy: Renway Fuels & Lubricants offers a comprehensive line of petroleum products including fuels (gasoline, diesel, furnace oil, stove oil, and propane), lubricants (agricultural, commercial, industrial, and automotive), and filters (oil, fuel, air, and hydraulic). Renway Heating & Cooling is a complete residential and light commercial heating (oil, natural gas, and propane), air conditioning, sheet metal fabrication, and ventilation contractor. This family-owned business prides itself on providing quality products coupled with professional, courteous service you can rely on. Renway’s continued success is built on customer satisfaction, and Renway has returned as the official fuel supplier of Ohsweken Speedway for 2015. Drop by the Renway office at 56 Henry Street in Brantford, call them at 519-752-6777 or toll free at 1-888-553-5550, and check out their website at www.Renway.ca.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY MEDIA

Phone: (519) 717-0023

Email: media@ohswekenspeedway.com

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support: Nitro 54 Variety, Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Grisdale Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Lonewolf Fireworks, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Middleport Mechanical, Miska Trailer Factory, Club 54 Racing, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Rochester Knighthawks, Strickland’s GMC and Victory Gamez.