USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and NRA at Tennessee’s I-75 Raceway Friday & Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – August 27, 2019 – The Georgia-based USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters and the Ohio-based winged sprint cars are set for the a two-night “Weekend of Speed” on this Friday and Saturday nights August 30th and 31st at 7:30 pm at I-75 Raceway in Niota, Tennessee conveniently located near Interstate 75 and Sweetwater, Tennessee about half way between Chattanooga and Knoxville. The two series will contest two full nights of co-sanctioned winged sprint car racing for the 700 horsepower exotic race cars on each night including main events. Winged sprint car drivers are expected from at least eight or nine states.

One of the top ranked sprint car car driver’s in the Nation, two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee who drive’s Terry Gray’s #10m sprint car. Turpen who has three USCS feature wins this season, is the top ranked female sprint car driver in the Nation. She also has won three previous USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters events at I-75 Raceway and has to be at the top of the entry list.

Turpen’s team-mate Terry Gray who hails from Bartlett, Tennessee currently leads the USCS Natonal standings. He is in a battle for his 12th USCS National title with Cherryville, North Carolina’s Johnny Bridges who is in the runner-up spot currently in the 2019 title chase. Gray and Bridges both have two wins during the current racing season in USCS competition. Tony Agin from Fort Myers, Florida is third in the USCS standings with 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississipp in fourth place and Morgan Turpen rounds out the top five in the National standings.

For the NRA Sprint Invaders former World of Outlaws driver Randy “Hurricane” Hannigan from San Jose, California leads the Ohio based series 2019 standings. Jared Horstman trials Hannigan in the title chase in the runner-up spot currently, but leads the 2019 series tour in wins with five victories.

Friday night’s preliminary main event will pay $2000 to the winner. On the following night, Saturday, August 31st the series wll also be at I-75 Raceway as originally scheduled for the two-night Finale at the ¼ red clay oval. Saturday night’s 30-lap Final will pay $2019 to the winner.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and NRA Sprint Invaders drivers are joined on the racing card each night by Late Models and Stock Car Racing in the speedway’s weekly racing divisions, who will contest special events of their own.

The Labor Day weekend Sunday night finale for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour drivers is set for Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama on Sunday evening September 1st. That contest will award $2000 to the winner who parks in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane. $6000 is guaranteed to the winner of all three nights.

For info and rules on USCS please visit www.uscsracing.com or their USCS Racing Facebook page or call the series at 770-865-6097. For the NRA Sprint Invaders info please visit www.nrainvaders.com Both of the tracks on Labor Day weekend have facebook pages and websites. Their websites are www.i75raceway.com and www.talladegashorttrack.com