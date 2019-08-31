Tri-City USAC Doubleheader Cancelled

From Richie Murray

GRANITE CITY, Il. (August 30, 2019) – Friday’s Brandt River Town Showdown has been cancelled by officials from Track Enterprises, Tri-City Speedway and USAC due to a worsening forecast throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

If you have a TracPass from May’s cancellation at Tri-City, it will be refunded this week.

USAC is back on track this Sunday, Sept. 1 with the Silver Crown Champ Car Series’ Ted Horn 100 from the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets resume action next Wednesday and Thursday, September 4-5 with the Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink at The Dirt Track at IMS.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars resume action Friday, September 13, with the Jim Hurtubise Classic at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track and Saturday, September 14, with the Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.