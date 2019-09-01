T-Mez Towers on Night One at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, MO. (August 31, 2019) – Capitalizing on Cannon McIntosh’s late-race misfortune, Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, Calif. assumed the race lead with five laps remaining on Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway and held on for his fourth-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory.

With 24 cars in attendance for the POWRi National / West Midget show, a trio of heat races were presented to the enticed Labor Day weekend crowd. Meseraull topped the opening Auto Meter heat race and rocketed to second in points, while Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. won KSE Racing Products heat two from fifth to earn PAC Racing Springs High Point Man honors, who was followed by Chance Morton claiming the third Advanced Racing Suspensions heat.

As Daum and Meseraull brought the 24-car field to life in the main event, it was T-Mez powering his Matt Estep owned, Envirofab, Spike/Toyota No. 7X to the point. Commanding the opening six laps, Meseraull was quickly chased by fourth-starter Cannon McIntosh, who maneuvered by Daum and set his sights on the race lead.

Taking the top spot on lap seven, McIntosh wheeled his Dave Mac Motorsports, Drive WFX, Spike/Toyota No. 08 to the front and looked to cash in for his first-career POWRi National Midget triumph.

Driving away and holding a tight grasp on P1, it looked as if McIntosh was finally due to break his spell of bad luck and strike gold with that elusive victory. However, heartbreak soon ensued, as mechanical issues on lap 25 saw the Bixby, Okla. 16-year old retire from the lead in devastating fashion.

Assuming the lead in the midst of McIntosh’s woes, Meseraull was back at the point and had only five laps separating himself from the checkered flag. The San Jose, Calif. native survived the final restart with ease and ran away to score his fourth-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League win.

Rounding out the top five behind Meseraull was Zach Daum in second, Jesse Colwell in third, Tucker Klaasmeyer in fourth and Michael Pickens in fifth. Closing out the top ten was Holley Hollan in sixth, Tyler Thomas in seventh, Trey Marcham in eighth, Jesse Love in ninth, Hank Davis in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be right back at it tomorrow night Sunday, September 1 with another appearance at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. alongside POWRi West.

Auto Meter Heat One (8 Laps):

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA (4); 2. 67-Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow, OK (6); 3. 42-Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK (2); 4. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL (7); 5. 28-Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, OK (1); 6. 20G-Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (5); 7. 91T-Tyler Thomas, Collinsville, OK (3); 8. 97-Maria Cofer, Macdoel, CA (8).

KSE Racing Products Heat Two (8 Laps):

1. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (5); 2. 1NZ-Michael Pickens, Auckland, NZ (4); 3. 97K-Jesse Love, Redwood City, CA (8); 4. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (7); 5. 32-Trey Marcham, Oklahoma City, OK (6); 6. 8M-Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (1); 7. 2H-Jordan Howell, Columbia, MO (2); 8. 71K-Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (3).

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Three (8 Laps):

1. 7M-Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (2); 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (6); 3. 71-Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, CA (7); 4. 21KS-C.J. Leary, Greenfield, IN (1); 5. 44S-Andrew Felker, Carl Junction, MO (4); 6. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK (5); 7. 00-Luke Howard, Overland Park, KS (8); 8. 321-Chad Winfrey, Gladstone, MO (3).

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Main Event (30 Laps):

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull (2); 2. 5D-Zach Daum (1); 3. 71-Jesse Colwell (6); 4. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (10); 5. 1NZ-Michael Pickens (8); 6. 67-Holley Hollan (3); 7. 91T-Tyler Thomas (20); 8. 32-Trey Marcham (12); 9. 97K-Jesse Love (5); 10. 42-Hank Davis (11); 11. 9-Daison Pursley (17); 12. 20G-Noah Gass (16); 13. 97-Maria Cofer (21); 14. 2H-Jordan Howell (22); 15. 08-Cannon McIntosh (4); 16. 7M-Chance Morton (7); 17. 44S-Andrew Felker (14); 18. 8M-Kade Morton (19); 19. 00-Luke Howard (18); 20. 21KS-C.J. Leary (13); 21. 3N-Jake Neuman (9); 22. 28-Ace McCarthy (15); 23. 71K-Tanner Carrick (23); 24. 3321-Chad Winfrey (24).

Lap Leader(s): Meseraull 1-6, McIntosh 7-25; Meseraull 26-30.

Hard Charger(s): Thomas +13.