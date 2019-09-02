Hafertepe Conquers ASCS Field in Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals Finale

From Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (September 1, 2019) – Leaving only four drivers on the lead lap Sunday night, Sam Hafertepe’s run in the 10th annual Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Champion Racing Oil could only be described as utter domination, with Hafertepe leading 40 non-stop laps for his eighth SawBlade.com A-Feature score of the season.

Pocketing $5,000 and taking home a custom championship belt for the win, Hafertepe felt a sense of vindication, after a shot, at victory over the Memorial Day weekend ended with an early trip to the trailer.

“We had that DNF here in the spring and I felt like we had the car to beat that night and just had misfortune so to come back tonight at the get the win is really sweet

especially in front of all these people. This state has badass fans. I feel like you’re not going to get a better following for 360 Sprint Cars than these Missouri fans.

Even with the dominant performance, Hafertepe was still focused on how the car could have been better, “We actually started fading there towards the end of the race. It probably didn’t look like it because we were still lapping a lot of guys, but I drove the shit out of that thing for 40 laps and that’s all she had.”

Getting the lead over Roger Crockett going into the first two turns, Hafertepe stayed glued to the cushion as he found the back of the field on Lap 5. Picking through the back markers, Hafertepe disappeared into slower traffic as Scott Bogucki went to work on Roger Crockett for the runner-up spot. Taking over second on Lap 10, the pair used traffic as picks. Keeping the spot through Lap 15, Crockett worked around Bogucki with both trailing the Heidbreder Foundation No. 15h by over a straightaway.

Keeping between five and seven slower cars between himself and the Rt. 66 Chevrolet of Tulsa No. 11, Crockett was able to close some distance through the mid-point of thE-Main event, but still was not able to close under three seconds at any given time.

Working into the top ten as the race neared the final ten laps, Hafertepe found the top five on Lap 37 but was unable to catch the No. 52 of Blake Hahn before the checkered flag dropped. Crossing with almost 10 lapped cars between himself and Roger Crockett, the margin was 6.857 seconds. Scott Bogucki held on for third as John Carney II, who at one point as next in line to go a lap down, was able to pull away from the No. 15h and work to a fourth-place run after starting 16th. Working up from 11th, Blake Hahn completed the top five.

Ayrton Gennetten was the first driver a lap down in sixth with Jonathan Cornell in seventh. Slipping back from third, Kyle Bellm ended up eighth with Matt Covington in ninth. Kory Bales improved two spots to complete the top ten.

With an overall field of 50 drivers on hand between the two nights of racing, 47 teams were on hand for Sunday’s finale. SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Race wins went to Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Paul Nienhiser, Matt Covington, Tony Bruce, Jr., Robbie Price, and Roger Crockett. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers went to Scott Bogucki, Tyler Blank, and Tim Crawley. BMRS B-Features were topped by Jordon Mallett and Evan Martin. Three Provisionals were used by Tucker Doughty (ASCS Owner Points), Ben Brown (Regional), and Bryan Grimes (Promoter).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Mo.

Sunday, September 1, 2019

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki, [1]

3. 5-Kory Bales, [4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [5]

5. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]

6. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [2]

7. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [3]

8. 76-Jay Russell, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [3]

2. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]

3. 77X-Alex Hill, [4]

4. 24-Garet Williamson, [1]

5. J2-John Carney II, [5]

6. 6-Bryan Grimes, [6]

7. 14M-Randy Martin, [7]

8. 23-Seth Bergman, [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]

2. 75-Tyler Blank, [1]

3. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [4]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett, [7]

5. 7B-Ben Brown, [3]

6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [6]

7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [5]

8. 47-Tanner Carrick, [8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]

2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [8]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]

4. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [2]

5. 17W-Harli White, [6]

6. 86T-Timothy Smith, [7]

7. 38-Cody Baker, [3]

8. 37H-Matthew Howard, [5]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price, [1]

2. 81A-Chris Morgan, [5]

3. 4-Evan Martin, [6]

4. 15-Christian Bowman, [2]

5. 3V-Tyler Utz, [7]

6. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [4]

7. 22B-Dustin Barks, [8]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III, [3]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]

2. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [6]

3. 22X-Riley Goodno, [3]

4. 44-Jared Sewell, [2]

5. 78-Kaley Gharst, [1]

6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [5]

7. 24H-Aidan Homan, [7]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [2]

2. 77X-Alex Hill, [1]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]

4. 95-Matt Covington, [4]

5. J2-John Carney II, [9]

6. 21P-Robbie Price, [3]

7. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [5]

8. 22X-Riley Goodno, [7]

9. 3V-Tyler Utz, [8]

10. 15-Christian Bowman, [10]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps)

1. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]

2. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [1]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]

4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]

5. 17W-Harli White, [8]

6. 4-Evan Martin, [4]

7. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [5]

8. 14-Jordon Mallett, [3]

9. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]

10. 86T-Timothy Smith, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]

3. 5-Kory Bales, [2]

4. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]

5. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]

6. 81A-Chris Morgan, [5]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [8]

8. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]

9. 24-Garet Williamson, [9]

10. 7B-Ben Brown, [10]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett, [4]

2. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]

3. 17W-Harli White, [1]

4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]

5. 24-Garet Williamson, [6]

6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [9]

7. 7B-Ben Brown, [7]

8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [11]

9. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [13]

10. 76-Jay Russell, [14]

11. 78-Kaley Gharst, [8]

12. 47-Tanner Carrick, [15]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III, [16]

14. 3V-Tyler Utz, [5]

15. 24H-Aidan Homan, [12]

16. (DNF) 22B-Dustin Barks, [10]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 4-Evan Martin, [1]

2. 22X-Riley Goodno, [4]

3. 21P-Robbie Price, [2]

4. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [3]

5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [9]

6. 6-Bryan Grimes, [8]

7. 14M-Randy Martin, [11]

8. 38-Cody Baker, [13]

9. 23-Seth Bergman, [14]

10. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [10]

11. 86T-Timothy Smith, [6]

12. 44-Jared Sewell, [5]

13. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [12]

14. 37H-Matthew Howard, [15]

15. (DNF) 15-Christian Bowman, [7]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, [1]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]

4. J2-John Carney II, [16]

5. 52-Blake Hahn, [11]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]

7. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [10]

8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]

9. 95-Matt Covington, [8]

10. 5-Kory Bales, [12]

11. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [15]

12. 75-Tyler Blank, [5]

13. 14-Jordon Mallett, [17]

14. 4-Evan Martin, [18]

15. 77X-Alex Hill, [9]

16. 81A-Chris Morgan, [13]

17. 22X-Riley Goodno, [20]

18. 6-Bryan Grimes, [25]

19. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [14]

20. 21P-Robbie Price, [22]

21. 7B-Ben Brown, [24]

22. 1X-Tim Crawley, [6]

23. 21-Miles Paulus, [19]

24. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [23]

25. 17W-Harli White, [21]

Lap Leader(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1-40

Hard Charger: John Carney II +12

High Point Driver: Roger Crockett

Provisional(s): Tucker Doughty (Points) / Ben Brown (Regional) / Bryan Grimes (Promoter)

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15)

1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,519

2. Blake Hahn 3,371

3. Scott Bogucki 3,253

4. Matt Covington 3,246

5. John Carney II 3,182

6. Roger Crockett 3,137

7. Robbie Price 2,954

8. Harli White 2,903

9. Jordon Mallett 2,789

10. Tucker Doughty 2,616

11. Alex Hill 2,605

12. Jamie Ball 1,163

13. Seth Bergman 1,115

14. Wayne Johnson 762

15. Tony Bruce, Jr. 744;